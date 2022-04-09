In the valley, 'heat islands' of asphalt and fake lawn reach 170 degrees. What you can do

As a resident of the Coachella Valley for 32 years and a University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources academic specializing in horticulture, I’m asking for your help.

Please rethink the use of asphalt, black (dyed) mulch, and synthetic lawns in our desert communities. They are superheating what already are extreme urban heat islands. An abundance of living plants interspersed with light-colored organic and inorganic mulches that reduce soil evaporation between plants are better choices.

Research I conducted last summer here in the valley found that surface temperatures of asphalt, synthetic lawns and black mulch were more than 65 degrees hotter (reaching up to 170 degrees) than surface temperatures of plants on several dates between May and August from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

In fact, on 10 dates, seconds after I took quick photos of theses dark surfaces, my iPhone shut down, leaving me with the ominous heat warning message: “iPhone needs to cool down before you can use it.” Furthermore, the paws of our pets (and of course our bare feet!) can burn in less than 30 seconds when coming into contact with these hot surfaces.

In contrast, surfaces of plants (groundcovers, vegetables, lawns) hovered around 95 to 100 degrees during the same summer period. Why are they so much cooler? Living plants cool the environment during the process of transpiration (releasing water back into the atmosphere). Non-living surfaces don't provide this natural air-conditioning.

Surfaces of concrete and light colored mulches were warmer, but not nearly as hot as surfaces of the darker colored materials.

What else can you do to cool urban heat islands? Take care of your trees.

Make sure they are getting enough water during the drought to keep them alive and maximize their benefits: shade, reduced internal energy use and related expenses, absorption and storage of carbon dioxide, oxygen release, habitat/pollinator enhancement and more.

My research shows that trees cool our asphalt parking lots by more than 70 degrees during summer afternoons here in the desert. Sadly, many valley trees are butchered, dying long before they reach their potential longevity due to poor care.

The length of time it takes to replant and regain the lost benefits impacts future generations, and it’s a high price to pay for accepting a low bid resulting in topped, hacked trees. (If your trees have staking ties cutting into the wood, please remove them or loosen them right away to prevent further damage; this is another common problem in the valley.) Trees also prefer infrequent deeper watering than groundcovers and lawns.

If you remove your lawn, remember to drag a hose out and regularly water your tree.

Sure, it’s important to reduce our urban water usage. However, simply replacing landscape plants (especially our coveted trees) with non-living surfaces is not the answer. While it may save water, it’s not worth the tradeoff of superheating our cities, especially in neighborhoods with low tree canopy cover and an abundance of asphalt.

Here’s a best-kept secret. We have University of California master gardener volunteers who have received training in home horticulture here in the desert available to help you solve your home garden and landscape woes.

While they don’t make house calls, they welcome photos you email to their helpline: anrmgindio@ucanr.edu.

Janet Hartin of Palm Springs is an environmental horticulturist and University of California researcher who has lived in the Coachella Valley for 32 years. She focuses on how to use drought- and heat-tolerant plants to cool urban heat islands. Email her at jshartin@ucanr.edu.