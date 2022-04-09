ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

In the valley, 'heat islands' of asphalt and fake lawn reach 170 degrees. What you can do

By Janet Hartin
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsylf_0f4U40wl00

As a resident of the Coachella Valley for 32 years and a University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources academic specializing in horticulture, I’m asking for your help.

Please rethink the use of asphalt, black (dyed) mulch, and synthetic lawns in our desert communities. They are superheating what already are extreme urban heat islands. An abundance of living plants interspersed with light-colored organic and inorganic mulches that reduce soil evaporation between plants are better choices.

Research I conducted last summer here in the valley found that surface temperatures of asphalt, synthetic lawns and black mulch were more than 65 degrees hotter (reaching up to 170 degrees) than surface temperatures of plants on several dates between May and August from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

In fact, on 10 dates, seconds after I took quick photos of theses dark surfaces, my iPhone shut down, leaving me with the ominous heat warning message: “iPhone needs to cool down before you can use it.” Furthermore, the paws of our pets (and of course our bare feet!) can burn in less than 30 seconds when coming into contact with these hot surfaces.

In contrast, surfaces of plants (groundcovers, vegetables, lawns) hovered around 95 to 100 degrees during the same summer period. Why are they so much cooler? Living plants cool the environment during the process of transpiration (releasing water back into the atmosphere). Non-living surfaces don't provide this natural air-conditioning.

Surfaces of concrete and light colored mulches were warmer, but not nearly as hot as surfaces of the darker colored materials.

What else can you do to cool urban heat islands? Take care of your trees.

Make sure they are getting enough water during the drought to keep them alive and maximize their benefits: shade, reduced internal energy use and related expenses, absorption and storage of carbon dioxide, oxygen release, habitat/pollinator enhancement and more.

My research shows that trees cool our asphalt parking lots by more than 70 degrees during summer afternoons here in the desert. Sadly, many valley trees are butchered, dying long before they reach their potential longevity due to poor care.

The length of time it takes to replant and regain the lost benefits impacts future generations, and it’s a high price to pay for accepting a low bid resulting in topped, hacked trees. (If your trees have staking ties cutting into the wood, please remove them or loosen them right away to prevent further damage; this is another common problem in the valley.) Trees also prefer infrequent deeper watering than groundcovers and lawns.

If you remove your lawn, remember to drag a hose out and regularly water your tree.

Sure, it’s important to reduce our urban water usage. However, simply replacing landscape plants (especially our coveted trees) with non-living surfaces is not the answer. While it may save water, it’s not worth the tradeoff of superheating our cities, especially in neighborhoods with low tree canopy cover and an abundance of asphalt.

Here’s a best-kept secret. We have University of California master gardener volunteers who have received training in home horticulture here in the desert available to help you solve your home garden and landscape woes.

While they don’t make house calls, they welcome photos you email to their helpline: anrmgindio@ucanr.edu.

Janet Hartin of Palm Springs is an environmental horticulturist and University of California researcher who has lived in the Coachella Valley for 32 years. She focuses on how to use drought- and heat-tolerant plants to cool urban heat islands. Email her at jshartin@ucanr.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Lawns#Lawn Care#Iphone
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KRQE News 13

When you should aerate your lawn

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who owns a home knows a great lawn doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and maintenance to get lush green grass that’s the envy of all your neighbors. Regular watering, mowing and fertilizing are important, but they won’t do anything for you if your soil doesn’t provide the right growing conditions.
GARDENING
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
The Independent

East Australian homes invaded by strange new visitors amid deluge - lawn prawns

“Lawn prawns” have taken over several homes in Australia’s east coast after heavy rains in the area forced the creatures to look for dry areas to seek shelter.Small and dull brown in colour, the creatures are prawns that are found on land.The creatures, normally considered harmless, are usually found in moist soil beneath leaf litter in the area.The creatures cannot, however, breathe under water but still need moisture to survive.Researchers believe that with heavy rains in Queensland and New South Wales, these creatures have moved to people’s homes.Shane Ahyong, a research scientist on marine invertebrates at the Australian Museum, said...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

Can I Replant Potted Bulbs?

Potted bulbs are always a cheerful sight at grocery stores, florists and nurseries around Easter and Mother’s Day. It’s fun to bring colorful blooms inside to enjoy on the kitchen table for a few weeks. But what happens when the flowers are all spent?. Some people simply toss...
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

US May Lose 1.4 Million Urban Trees Over Next 30 Years From Invasive Pests

Urban trees bring real benefits to our cities, future well-being, and livability. This nature-based solution is unfortunately at a high risk of mortality from invasive pests in the United States. By 2050, 1.4 million US street trees could be killed by invasive insects. According to Phys.org, he population of urban...
AGRICULTURE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy