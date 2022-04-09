ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rennes beats Reims 3-2 to go 2nd in French league

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Benjamin Bourigeaud scored twice as Rennes moved into second place in the French league by winning 3-2 at Reims on Saturday.

Rennes trails runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points and is level on points with Marseille.

Reims created chances early on by pressing high up the field, forcing Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar to deny Marshall Munetsi in the fourth minute and Nathanael Mbuku in the 25th.

After a shaky start, Rennes steadied itself and took control of the game. Bourigeaud opened the scoring by heading home a cross from Gaetan Laborde in the 39th. The Rennes midfielder doubled the lead in the 43rd with a deflected shot.

Bourigeaud also showed off his crossing skills, finding Martin Terrier in the 30th and Laborde in the 45th, who both missed the target. With eight goals and 11 assists in the league, Bourigeaud is having his best season so far.

Terrier notched his 18th goal with a low strike in the 58th to make it 3-0 and tie Wissam Ben Yedder as the top scorer in the league.

A strong finish from Reims tested the nerves of Rennes.

Belgian defender Maxime Busi pulled one back with a downward header in the 60th. Then Reims substitute Moussa Doumbia had his penalty saved by Alemdar in the 77th after Rennes center back Nayef Aguerd had tripped Ilan Kebbal. The hosts won another penalty three minutes later when Busi’s shot hit Adrien Truffert’s hand. Sweden international Jens Cajuste sent Alemdar the wrong way to cut Rennes’ lead.

“Maybe we believed that the game was over and we put ourselves in big trouble,” Rennes coach Bruno Genesio told Amazon Prime Video. “It’s nearly a miracle that we come away with the three points. But those are three very important points.”

PSG played Clermont later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

