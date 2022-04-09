Pre-Gamin’: Brewers at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been fined and suspended three games after hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch over the weekend. That led to the Cubs' and Brewers' benches clearing. Cubs manager David Ross was also suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn't appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates. Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words, but no punches were thrown. McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.

