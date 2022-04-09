ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-Gamin’: Brewers at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Cover picture for the articleLater this afternoon, the undefeated Chicago Cubs will host the winless Milwaukee Brewers for the second of four three games at Wrigley Field. Yesterday’s game was postponed until May because of rain. On Thursday, the Cubs were able to steal a win from the reigning NL Cy Young...

Yardbarker

Cubs, Willson Contreras Headed to Arbitration Hearing

Contreras, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season, reportedly made an offer of $10.25 million earlier in the offseason. The Cubs countered with a $9 million offer. As of right now, the star catcher will earn the lower offer unless he wins his hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Benches clear in Cubs-Brewers after HBPs; X-rays on Happ's knee come back negative

The Cubs beat the Brewers at Wrigley Field in Thursday's opener, 5-3, and then took Saturday's game, 9-0, to move to 2-0 on the season. The Brewers won the Central last season while the Cubs finished with their worst record since 2013, so the results are at least mildly notable -- while also acknowledging there are 160 games to go -- but something perhaps more exciting to casual baseball fans happened late.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted

When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early. It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to benches clearing in Brewers-Cubs game

The 2022 MLB season has barely gotten underway and we’re already seeing tension. Friday’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals featured a bench-clearing incident. Saturday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs had another. With the Cubs leading 9-0 in the eighth inning,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Cubs starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Hiura has a .250 OPS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Cubs' Keegan Thompson suspended for hitting Brewers' Andrew McCutchen with ptich

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been fined and suspended three games after hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch over the weekend. That led to the Cubs' and Brewers' benches clearing. Cubs manager David Ross was also suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn't appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates. Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words, but no punches were thrown. McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs first impressions after series win over Brewers

The Cubs went 4-15 against the Brewers in 2021, a season Milwaukee won the NL Central and the Cubs traded a third of their roster. They’re already halfway to that win total against their NL Central rival in 2022. The Cubs took two of three from the Brewers in their season-opening series at Wrigley Field over the weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB suspends Thompson, Ross for McCutchen HBP

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, MLB announced Monday. Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday — the series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates — and...
CHICAGO, IL

