ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why 'Drop Dead Fred' Is an Underrated Gem

By Luna Guthrie
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany kids of the ‘90s remember the raucous charm of Drop Dead Fred with fondness: to a young viewer, it was all the wacky Nickelodeon-style fun that a kid could want from a movie. Adults (or more specifically, critics) couldn’t have hated it more if they tried. Gene Siskel proclaimed it...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Billy Gray From ‘Father Knows Best’ Strummed Up An Important Musical Invention

Throughout the 1950s, viewers were taught with the utmost certainty that Father Knows Best. The radio program-turned TV series was picturesque, an ideal that not everyone experienced firsthand, but it was derived from relatable tropes. One archetype was the teenage brother equipped with smart comments and big dreams. Billy Gray brought this vision to life as James “Bud” Anderson, but later in life he would have criticisms for the series. Why?
ENTERTAINMENT
ScreenCrush

Why ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Is An Underrated Masterpiece

These days, the consensus view of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises is that it was a disappointment. And perhaps after the overwhelming critical and commercial success of The Dark Knight a few years earlier, it was. But just because it didn’t live up to probably the greatest DC Comics adaptation ever doesn’t mean it was a total waste of time. In fact, over the years we’ve come to see it as a kind of rough and flawed masterpiece.
MOVIES
Collider

‘What About Bob?’: What About Bill Murray’s Most Underrated Gem?

Bill Murray has certainly provided audiences with plenty of laughs throughout his decades spanning career. From his early work in Stripes to his beloved roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Scrooged, he is an actor who boasts a pretty impressive filmography. But one that deserves just that little bit of extra love and attention is Frank Oz’s 1991 comedic gem, What About Bob? Although the movie received positive reviews on its initial release in the ‘90s, it’s not often one that gets the mention when stringing Murray movie titles together. While the hardcore fans have probably been quoting it for years, others have never even heard of it. And frankly, that just doesn’t seem right.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ashley
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Phoebe Cates
Person
Gene Siskel
Person
Marsha Mason
Person
Carrie Fisher
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Was Not Happy When Alison Arngrim Broke Her Arm

At times, accidents happen off the set of shows which affects filming. One such incident happened during the shooting of Little House on the Prairie. Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Oleson broke her arm after a skateboarding accident. Director and star Michael Landon was not happy that they had to redirect several episodes due to her injury.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Netflix Zeroes In on Killer Clown John Wayne Gacy in New True-Crime Doc

Netflix is back on its chilling true-crime beat. On April 7, the streaming platform released the trailer for an upcoming docuseries that details the crimes of Chicago serial killer John Wayne Gacy. "Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes" will feature never-before-heard audio from Gacy's interrogation, as well as anecdotes from survivors and firsthand accounts from officials who investigated the killer clown's '70s murder spree.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Fish#Nickelodeon
Parade

Gotcha! The Ultimate List of 30 April Fools' Pranks for Parents

It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult—we’ve all got an inner jokester that likes to come out from time to time. April 1st—better known as April Fools’ Day—seems as good a time as any, if not the perfect time, to let that secret joker out and reveal your awesome April Fools’ pranks. Don’t ya think?!
LIFESTYLE
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhall and Kate McKinnon Sing About Not Being the Best in 'Cabaret Night' Sketch

On Saturday Night Live, we watched as Jake Gyllenhaal sang through most of the night and it was a treat for us all. In one sketch called "Cabaret Night", we saw as The Singers Four took to the stage to sing a song of encouragement for those who weren't going to do anything great with their lives but instead, would just live an okay existence and that's fine by them. Gyllenhaal, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang had the energy of those cabaret singers that don't realize just how mean they're being, but somehow it worked.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

My streaming gem: why you should watch Arctic

I’d happily watch Mads Mikkelsen sit in silence for an hour and a half. Whether he’s playing a weepy-eyed Bond villain, an alcoholic teacher, or the bloke who designed the Death Star, the Danish actor imbues all of his performances with a sort of brooding intensity that often transcends the need for any form of dialogue. That’s exactly why he’s the perfect casting for Arctic, an icy survival drama in which his deserted protagonist has no one to speak to, aside from himself, a barely conscious helicopter co-pilot and a very angry polar bear.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Shotgun Wedding': Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel-Led Rom-Com Finds a Home at Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has scored a bullseye in its latest acquisition, earning the domestic distribution rights to Jennifer Lopez's film, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel stars alongside Lopez in the romantic action comedy, which will see the duo attempt to pull off a wedding they may both have second thoughts on. Lionsgate, the studio behind the picture, originally intended for a theatrical release in the United States, though Amazon put forth an offer that couldn't be turned down.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Great Movie Monologues from the 20th Century: From 'Jaws' to 'Independence Day'

The movie monologue serves multiple purposes. It may be for exposition, as in Back to the Future when Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) explains all that is needed for time travel: plutonium, 88 miles per hour, and the dashboard date/time setup. It could be foreshadowing, brilliantly lampooned in Wayne's World, where a security guard (Chris Farley) gives highly specific information about who's in the limo and what its route will be, prompting Wayne (Mike Myers) to turn to the camera and say, "For a security guard, he had an awful lot of information, don't you think?" A monologue may also drop a key plot point and/or twist (think Orphan, when Dr. Varava (Karel Roden) tells Kate (Vera Farmiga) that (SPOILER) Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is actually a 33-year-old woman, not a 9-year-old orphan). There's more, of course, but what is true, regardless of its intent, is that the monologue gives the actor a space to make their character come alive, to make the character their own. These are just a few examples of actors that took the opportunity and ran with it.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Actors You Didn't Know Were Nominated For A Grammy

Three months later from its traditional scheduled date, the 2022 Grammy ceremony celebrated achievements within the music industry on April 3, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Sour, while her dynamic power ballad, "Driver's License," won Best Pop Solo Performance. Singer Jon Batiste took home five Grammys while winning Album of the Year for his album We Are.
MUSIC
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy