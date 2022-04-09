Troopers investigating deadly crash on Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — State troopers are investigating after a woman died in a head-on collision on Camano Island Friday night.

A 76-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southeast Camano Drive, north of Michelle Drive, just after 10 p.m.

She reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger in the other car were transported to a hospital, according to Washington State Patrol.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

