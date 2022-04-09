ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Camano Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCv1A_0f4U1Yo100

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — State troopers are investigating after a woman died in a head-on collision on Camano Island Friday night.

A 76-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southeast Camano Drive, north of Michelle Drive, just after 10 p.m.

She reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger in the other car were transported to a hospital, according to Washington State Patrol.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Camano Island, WA
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy