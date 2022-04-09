ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rapper Rod Wave giving away $25,000 worth of free gas in hometown

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OARUv_0f4U1LZo00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Rising gas prices are hitting drivers especially hard. Florida rapper Rod Wave is also in disbelief at the cost of a full tank, but at least it gave him a very generous idea.

The “Heart on Ice” rapper plans to give away $25,000 worth of free gas in his hometown of St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Lawmakers consider gas price proposals as drivers feel the pinch

Wave announced his plans on Instagram last Monday. In the video, Wave filmed himself filling up his Bentley’s tank with what appeared to be $100 worth of gas.

“G–d—,” Wave could be heard saying as the pump’s digital readout crossed the $100 mark.

Wave then explained where the gas giveaway would take place, directing St. Petersburg residents to a gas station at 5100 34th Street South near the Sunshine Skyway bridge exit. The giveaway begins at noon.

Judging by the response on social media, large crowds are expected. St. Petersburg police say they will also be at the site to help direct traffic, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“God bless u and thank u for being u!” wrote one fan, commenting on a repost of Wave’s Instagram video. “Much appreciated!”

