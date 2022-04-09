ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Stuck By A Car In Florida

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

Former Ohio State legend and Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a car in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7Kc_0f4U1Kh500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early this morning in South Florida after reportedly being hit by a car.

Haskins is an Ohio Legend that took the Buckeyes to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl, earning victories in both of those games in 2018. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, landing in Washington before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

According to TMZ, Haskins along with some of his teammates were in Boca Raton training for the upcoming season when the tragedy happened.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.” said Haskins former Washington Coach Ron Rivera

Prayers go out to his family and friends and his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FanSided

New details emerge about Dwayne Haskins’ death

The Ohio State football world, and the football world in general, was rocked this morning when news circulated that Dwayne Haskins had died. He was just 24 years old and had a lot of life left to live. New details have emerged as to how Haskins ultimately was killed. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Buckeyes#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Adam Schefter Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away. Unfortunately, his original tweet was poorly worded. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted.
NFL
The Columbus Dispatch

'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

Another Pittsburgh Steeler shared his grief over the passing of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday. This time it was recently retired quarterback Big Ben Roethlisberger. The QB posted posted a message to his Twitter account Saturday night, written by he and his wife, Ashley. “I only had the privilege to know...
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Tragic Passing

Joe Burrow is one of the many former Ohio State players to react to the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. The Cincinnati Bengals superstar posted a video embracing his former Buckeyes teammate after a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. “Tough to find the words…...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy