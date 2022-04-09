Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Stuck By A Car In Florida

Former Ohio State legend and Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a car in Florida.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early this morning in South Florida after reportedly being hit by a car.

Haskins is an Ohio Legend that took the Buckeyes to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl, earning victories in both of those games in 2018. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, landing in Washington before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

According to TMZ, Haskins along with some of his teammates were in Boca Raton training for the upcoming season when the tragedy happened.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.” said Haskins former Washington Coach Ron Rivera

Prayers go out to his family and friends and his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick.