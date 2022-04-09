ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

9 taken to hospital after car crashes into food truck, crowd of people in Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5p6m_0f4U1H2u00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Nine people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a T-bone crash between two vehicles pushed one of the cars into a food truck and a group of pedestrians in Austin, Texas.

Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders started getting multiple calls about the crash around 8:18 p.m., and by 8:24 p.m., its first ambulance arrived on scene.

Dead body ejected from van after car crash in NJ

A woman who spoke with Nexstar’s KXAN said she was picking up food nearby when she heard the crash.

“We heard a car speeding up, revving up, and then all of a sudden a huge pop, and we came out here as fast as we [could] to find this huge truck hit a tiny little car and made the biggest noise,” Taylor Sezanne recalled.

The force of the impact sent the car toward the crowd, emergency responders said. Photos from the scene show the damaged sedan had come to a stop against a Thai-style ice cream truck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJfYM_0f4U1H2u00
    One of the two vehicles suspected to be involved in a T-bone crash on Barton Springs Road in Austin that sent nine people to the hospital. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzzwQ_0f4U1H2u00
    One of the two vehicles suspected to be involved in a T-bone crash on Barton Springs Road in Austin that sent nine people to the hospital. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Eleven adults were injured, but EMS workers said only nine were taken to the hospital — one of them being the driver of one of the vehicles. Victims were sent to two local hospitals, including two with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and two others with potentially serious injuries, according to EMS officials.

Two of the patients were declared “trauma alerts,” which Austin-Travis County EMS explained is a classification system used in conjunction with hospitals. It gives hospitals an advance notice that incoming patients may be in need of serious trauma services or an operating room, the agency said.

Two of the injured people declined treatment or transport at the scene, EMS said.

New headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers approved by regulators

“They may have been a little bit scraped up, but certainly not anything to need any kind of treatment or assessment or transport; they were able to walk away,” said ATCEMS Public Information Officer Capt. Christa Stedman.

In total, nine ambulances, two district commanders and administrative assets responded to the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4b57_0f4U1H2u00
    Austin-Travis County EMS said several people are hurt after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a food truck and a group of pedestrians on Barton Springs Road. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJj3v_0f4U1H2u00
    Austin-Travis County EMS said several people are hurt after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a food truck and a group of pedestrians on Barton Springs Road. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPGNN_0f4U1H2u00
    Austin-Travis County EMS said several people are hurt after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a food truck and a group of pedestrians on Barton Springs Road. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating, but said it’s too early to determine if any charges would be pending.

“I think that you should never be speeding, especially in the middle of Austin when there’s people walking around,” said Sezanne. “And be extra careful driving, because anything can happen, and it happens within 10 seconds.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Abilene FD fighting fire at north side home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is fighting a fire at a home in north Abilene Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the house fire in the 800 block of Cedar Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away from the home as firefighters arrived at […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Brown Co. crash Sunday night

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#The Cars#Traffic Accident#Nexstar#Thai#Kxan Photo#Ems
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in oil field theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy