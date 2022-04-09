ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Authorities seize drugs in Nassau home raids; 3 arrested

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zsSg_0f4U0yWa00

Police say that two people in Westbury were arrested Friday after a search of their home found narcotics.

Police say they found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia at 9 Clover Lane where William Jackson, 40, and Karona Lambert, 36, live. Both were placed into custody and are scheduled to be arraigned.

A second search led to the arrest of Cristopher Shaw, 43, of Baldwin. Detectives say they conducted a search warrant Friday on Grand Boulevard and recovered a Billy Club, heroin and liquid morphine.

He is scheduled to be arranged in Hempstead.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Westbury, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Heroin
BBC

Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests

Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy