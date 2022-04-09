Authorities seize drugs in Nassau home raids; 3 arrested

Police say that two people in Westbury were arrested Friday after a search of their home found narcotics.

Police say they found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia at 9 Clover Lane where William Jackson, 40, and Karona Lambert, 36, live. Both were placed into custody and are scheduled to be arraigned.

A second search led to the arrest of Cristopher Shaw, 43, of Baldwin. Detectives say they conducted a search warrant Friday on Grand Boulevard and recovered a Billy Club, heroin and liquid morphine.

He is scheduled to be arranged in Hempstead.