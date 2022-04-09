In crowded field, Larken Egleston hopes to win at-large Charlotte city council seat

The Political Beat interview with Larken Egleston Channel 9's Joe Bruno sat down with Egleston as he campaigns for an at-large seat on the Charlotte city council.

CHARLOTTE — Democratic candidate Larken Egleston is looking for a promotion from representing District 1 to an at-large seat on the Charlotte city council.

[ RELATED: Patrick Cannon talks political comeback in Charlotte after release from federal prison ]

Egleston is serving in his second term on the council after first being elected in 2017.

He will contend with five other Democrats in the primary election. All candidates in the Democratic primary have Charlotte city council experience.

>>At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno sits down with Egleston to discuss a wide range of issues, including streetcar headaches and how the city can move forward.

The top four at-large candidates will move on to the General Election.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno is interviewing all Charlotte city council at-large candidates ahead of the May 17 primary.

(WATCH BELOW: Channel 9′s Joe Bruno sits down with James Mitchell, running for Charlotte city council at-large)

©2022 Cox Media Group