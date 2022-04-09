ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In crowded field, Larken Egleston hopes to win at-large Charlotte city council seat

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago
The Political Beat interview with Larken Egleston Channel 9's Joe Bruno sat down with Egleston as he campaigns for an at-large seat on the Charlotte city council.

CHARLOTTE — Democratic candidate Larken Egleston is looking for a promotion from representing District 1 to an at-large seat on the Charlotte city council.

RELATED: Patrick Cannon talks political comeback in Charlotte after release from federal prison

Egleston is serving in his second term on the council after first being elected in 2017.

He will contend with five other Democrats in the primary election. All candidates in the Democratic primary have Charlotte city council experience.

At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno sits down with Egleston to discuss a wide range of issues, including streetcar headaches and how the city can move forward.

The top four at-large candidates will move on to the General Election.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno is interviewing all Charlotte city council at-large candidates ahead of the May 17 primary.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno sits down with James Mitchell, running for Charlotte city council at-large

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
