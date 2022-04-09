ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville wants input on how to improve public pools

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation wants the public's input on the future of public pools in the area. The city is partnering with engineering firm Brandstetter Carroll...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Urbana seeking public input on former Greek houses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fraternity and sorority houses in Urbana are becoming a staple to the landscape, but what happens if students decide to stop living in Greek housing? Urbana leaders said they’ve seen that trend over the past several years. So, they’re working to save the historic homes. Right now, the Greek houses sit […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
cbs19news

New study seeks community input on Fifth Street safety improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online survey has been launched as part of a safety study regarding Fifth Street in Charlottesville. The survey, which will be available until April 8, is seeking community input on safety improvements between Old Ridge Street and Harris Road. According to a post...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WCIA

Village of Savoy asking for public input on stormwater issues

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is developing a plan to identify stormwater flooding and drainage issues within the village. To fully understand the issues, the village is asking community residents and stakeholders for their observations and input The village is hosting an open house on Wednesday to collect said input. The open […]
SAVOY, IL
Romesentinel.com

Rome seeks public input on uses for $25 million in ARPA funds

ROME — How should the city of Rome spend the nearly $25 million it was awarded from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act?. The public will have a chance to share their views on the matter when the city’s Common Council Ad Hoc Committee on the ARPA funding will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Public Pools#Uban Construction#Newburg Community Center
Beaver County Times

Public meeting scheduled to discuss Tigerland Wave Pool

BEAVER FALLS − A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 31 at the city municipal building to seek input on the future of the former Beaver Falls Tigerland Wave Pool. Tigerland Inc. founder and President Tyrone Zeigler said the meeting will be conducted by Aquatic Facility Design, the company that was hired to conduct a feasibility study on the pool.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Fox 19

Cincinnati wants your input on litter across the city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati panel is getting together to discuss the littering and illegal dumping issue and they want to hear from you. “70 percent of our complaints that come into the city have to do with litter and illegal dumping,” explains Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating. “So, it is something that we need to focus on.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WESH

Orange County looking for input on transportation improvements

Orange County leaders want you to help drive the change behind their transit system. There's a transportation survey open now and a lot is riding on what residents believe works or needs improvements. The county wants to get as many of these surveys in, as possible, because next week commissioners...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Richmond City Council wants public input on redistricting map

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council wants to hear from you about the proposed redistricting maps. Richmond residents are encouraged to provide comments or any inputs they have regarding the current draft map. You can contact your city council member to share your thoughts or you can send the...
RICHMOND, VA
WCAX

Plattsburgh wants your input on Margaret Street makeover

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is getting ready for a makeover on Margaret Street and you can give your input on the plans. “The Margaret Street project is going to be done because of the aging utilities,” said Kelli McArdell, a project engineer with C&S Companies.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WLKY.com

'Large cavity' found under street in the Highlands; emergency repair in progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville MSD has closed off a section of East Breckinridge Street in an area of the Highlands after a "large cavity" was found below the pavement. The emergency sewer line repair was announced Thursday afternoon for the portion of East Breckinridge Street between Edward Street and Rubel Avenue. That's just blocks behind Molly Malone's Irish Pub and DiOrio's Pizza on Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KDRV

Public Input for 2020 Wildfire Recovery Funding

Salem, OR -- Southern Oregonians most affected by 2020's post-Labor Day wildfires can tell the government how to spend federal funds for wildfire recovery, $422-million worth. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) says tonight it is taking public input about priorities for spending $422-million in disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds will come as a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery and mitigation to assist ongoing recovery from the 2020 "Labor Day" fires. Almeda, South Obenchain and Slater Fires in Jackson and Josephine Counties in Oregon started September 8, 2020, a day after Labor Day.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 362,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,187 reported infections for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy