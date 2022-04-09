Teen arrested in deadly shooting near Bronx high school

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in Friday's shooting death of a 16-year-old outside of a Bronx school.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Angellyh Yambo and injuring two other students who were just walking home from school, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.

There was a growing vigil at the corner of St. Ann's and East 156th Street in the Melrose section of the borough on Saturday for Yambo, who police say was shot and later died after gun violence erupted just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Jamie Moralez said she lives nearby.

"I live in the area for quite sometime and I also have a teenager, 14 years old in high school, and so it's just hard to take all this in," Moralez said.

Heaven Ortero said she and Yambo were classmates and sat next to each other.

"She was very kind and she stayed to herself," Ortero said.

Neighbors were seen lighting candles and leaving gifts on Saturday. The uptick in gun violence has struck a chord.

"I'm still traumatized over this. I got nightmares behind this. I woke up this morning and I've been here because I can't sleep. I can't think," Felix Quintero said.

"We're losing too many of our youth to gun violence. It's heartbreaking," Kee Brooks added.

Two other teens were also wounded and are recovering at the hospital. Police said the teens were caught in the crossfire and were not the intended targets.

"At that particular hour there was nothing but kids coming out of school when this thing erupted -- so fast that all you see is kids scrambling," Quintero said.

At a news conference on Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced an arrest.

"This morning, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon," Sewell said.

"While Angellyh's loved ones are devastated, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," Sewell added.

CBS2 has learned learned that University Prep, the high school that Yambo attended, offered students and families grief support on Saturday.