Forward JJ Traynor is latest Cardinal to announce return to Louisville basketball

The list of returning Louisville basketball players keeps growing.

On Saturday, forward JJ Traynor became the fifth Cardinal to announce his return, posting to his social media accounts that he's staying put.

Traynor, the son of former Cardinal Jason Osborne, played sparingly this season as a sophomore.

He finished with 10 games played and one start, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds. Traynor played more as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points in 13.1 minutes over 20 appearances.

This season, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Traynor went from the Southeastern Louisiana game Dec. 14 to the game at Notre Dame on Feb. 9 without playing, then he logged 28 minutes against the Irish.

But it was clear Traynor was passionate about playing for the Cardinals. Prior to the Notre Dame game, he'd considered the possibility of a redshirt season to add a year of eligibility. Ultimately he decided to try to play this season, noting after the loss to the Irish that he still has the added year granted by the NCAA's COVID-19 policy if he chooses to use it.

“It was hard not being able to play the game you love,” Traynor said after the Notre Dame game. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve gone through. But I’ve got a good family, and they’ve been keeping my spirits up and I love my teammates so I’ve tried my hardest to be there for them and put my feelings to the side.”

After that loss to the Irish, Traynor didn't play double-digit minutes again, averaging 6.6 minutes in his final five appearances, and Traynor was out of the rotation for the ACC Tournament.

Traynor joins guard El Ellis, center Sydney Curry and forwards Mike James and Jae'Lyn Withers among Cardinals committed to a return next season.

Five Louisville players have entered the transfer portal. Players who enter the transfer portal are permitted to return to school if they choose.

Only center Roosevelt Wheeler has not entered the portal or made a social media announcement of his intentions.