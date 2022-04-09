ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Forward JJ Traynor is latest Cardinal to announce return to Louisville basketball

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0C0E_0f4U005b00

The list of returning Louisville basketball players keeps growing.

On Saturday, forward JJ Traynor became the fifth Cardinal to announce his return, posting to his social media accounts that he's staying put.

Traynor, the son of former Cardinal Jason Osborne, played sparingly this season as a sophomore.

He finished with 10 games played and one start, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds. Traynor played more as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points in 13.1 minutes over 20 appearances.

This season, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Traynor went from the Southeastern Louisiana game Dec. 14 to the game at Notre Dame on Feb. 9 without playing, then he logged 28 minutes against the Irish.

But it was clear Traynor was passionate about playing for the Cardinals. Prior to the Notre Dame game, he'd considered the possibility of a redshirt season to add a year of eligibility. Ultimately he decided to try to play this season, noting after the loss to the Irish that he still has the added year granted by the NCAA's COVID-19 policy if he chooses to use it.

“It was hard not being able to play the game you love,” Traynor said after the Notre Dame game. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve gone through. But I’ve got a good family, and they’ve been keeping my spirits up and I love my teammates so I’ve tried my hardest to be there for them and put my feelings to the side.”

After that loss to the Irish, Traynor didn't play double-digit minutes again, averaging 6.6 minutes in his final five appearances, and Traynor was out of the rotation for the ACC Tournament.

Traynor joins guard El Ellis, center Sydney Curry and forwards Mike James and Jae'Lyn Withers among Cardinals committed to a return next season.

Five Louisville players have entered the transfer portal. Players who enter the transfer portal are permitted to return to school if they choose.

Only center Roosevelt Wheeler has not entered the portal or made a social media announcement of his intentions.

Comments / 3

Related
On3.com

Dabo Swinney unleashes, calls for 'complete blowup' of college football

Dabo Swinney isn’t happy with the state of college football. The Clemson head coach made that abundantly clear in an interview with ESPN’s Chris Low on Friday. Swinney had some poignant comments about the game and where things stand. In the process, he called for a “complete blowup” of the current system as NIL and the transfer portal continue to make impacts on roster construction.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Louisiana State
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Osborne
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNCT

Louisville names ex-Duke assistant Smith to Cardinals staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach, his first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Irish#Notre Dame
ESPN

Atlanta Dream select Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with top pick in WNBA draft; Indiana Fever take Baylor's NaLyssa Smith at No. 2

The Atlanta Dream, who traded up last week to acquire the top overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, selected Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard at No. 1 on Monday night in New York. The Washington Mystics won the draft lottery in December but traded the top pick to Atlanta last week, as the Dream moved up from No. 3 to guarantee they got Howard.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy