Broomfield, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALSO FOR MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong and Donley. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around Noon on Monday and then ending around 9 PM Monday evening.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lynnview, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Audubon Park, Watterson Park, Poplar Hills and Newburg around 1125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Louisville, West Buechel, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Buechel, Fern Creek, St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village, Woodlawn Park, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Norwood, Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Northfield, Bellemeade, Wildwood, Crossgate and Thornhill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches mainly across the Tug Hill. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Valley, Western Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 PM until 8 PM Today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Late Monday Morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller Counties and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231 232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Terrell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND BIG BEND * AFFECTED AREA...Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Monday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will be expected late Monday into Tuesday. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 5 inches being possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New Mexico and Otero County can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the NM Roads website. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Additional snow expected. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches this afternoon and evening with a few locations possibly receiving more. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico in the Sacramento Mountains above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will make roads slick and slippery, especially along US-82 and highways over hilly terrain.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Elevations above 5000 feet in North Central, Northeast and Southeast Siskiyou County. This include Grass Lake Pass near Mt. Hebron. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility over Monument Hill at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS EXPECTED TODAY Winds are expected to increase during the morning hours and persist through the afternoon. The potential exists for wind gusts as high as 60 mph across western portions of Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties in Colorado (best chances along and west of Colorado Highway 59). If these winds were to occur, potentially hazardous travel conditions would become possible on east-west highways such as Interstate 70 and Colorado Highway 287, especially for high profile vehicles. Elsewhere across the counties wind gusts of 45-50 mph are possible. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions if traveling across this area through the day.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crane, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Upton, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Ward RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN PERMIAN BASIN * AFFECTED AREA...Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon into evening. * WINDS...Sunday...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Monday...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical.
CRANE COUNTY, TX

