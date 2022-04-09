ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North and Northeast...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Mellette and Todd Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Pine Ridge Area; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .It will continue to be warm, dry, and breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s with minimum relative humidity dropping close to 15 percent. With very dry fuels and southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph, critical or near critical fire weather conditions are expected through late this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lyon, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA TO FAR NORTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 001 and 012. South Dakota fire weather zones 039, 055, 062 and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Medina; Zavala RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TODAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO HONDO TO EAGLE PASS DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT .This afternoon...a dryline will move to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a cold front to arrive in the evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasing winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde and Edwards Counties where extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS FROM A DRY-LINE AND TRAILING DRY COLD FRONT The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Custer County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Black Hills; Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 Breezy winds have decreased, and relative humidity will continue to increase this evening.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Archer, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that near-critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Archer; Wichita DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Noon through 7pm Wednesday * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday .The combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions across the local area Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 019, 077, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson and North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT

