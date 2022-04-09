ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

By Editor - Nelson Thibodeaux
localnewsonly.com
 2 days ago

LocalNewsOnly – April 9, 2022 – Colleyville, TX. Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MACKIE, ALEXANDER KENT;...

www.localnewsonly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Drug concerns continue after recent string of meth arrests in Wilmington

After suffering a long and scary injury, wrestler Victor Andrews is ready. Police, Sheriffs arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor. Conflict prosecutor confirms criminal investigation into NHC Commission Chairwoman. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys Chuck Spahos...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bakersfield Now

Police arrest man accused in recent thefts in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Madera Police said they arrested a man they suspected to be behind several recent thefts in both the city and county of Madera. Officers said 25-year-old Juan Aguiar was arrested Monday after police found drugs and a loaded gun on him. Police said they also found a bunch of stolen property, like lawn equipment, tools, car jumper cables and a lot more.
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Marquez, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Localnewsonly#A Court Of Law#W M#Pob#Alexandria Va#Hts#Irving Tx#Dept#Lewallen C#W F#Grapevine Tx#Chilis#Bedford Tx#Chidiac C#Rel#Marquez S
SFGate

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a...
HOBBS, NM
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Announce Arrests in Recent Strong-Arm Robbery on Howard Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Howard Street last week. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, early on the evening of March 10 at around 6:40 p.m., officers from the Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Howard Street after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers met the victim who said she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to rip her purse out of her hands. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
KGMI

Second person arrested in connection with recent Ferndale homicide

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Ferndale. A spokesperson with the City of Ferndale said 21-year-old Kimberly Trujillo Mendoza was arrested on Thursday, March 10th. Witnesses say she was present when her boyfriend, Miguel Angel Miranda, fatally shot Jose...
FERNDALE, WA
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Police Department officials report recent arrests

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Krissy L. VanPatten, 41, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons on March 22 for second-degree harassment. • Donald J. Ciani, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons on March 22 for petty larceny. Ciani was...
ONEIDA, NY
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Sonora Linked To Recent Vehicle Burglaries

SONORA (CBS13) — Two people arrested in Sonora were connected to vehicle burglaries in Jackson and Fresno, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Cesar Perez, 42, and Michelle Vass, 34, both of Yuba City, were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center and each face various drug- and burglary-related charges. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle backed into a turnout along Cavalieri Road. The deputy approached the vehicle and found Perez and Vass inside. Both suspects, who were found to be on parole, admitted to the deputy there was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and items belonging to other people including credit cards, a driver’s license and other personal identifying information that were recently stolen from the Amador County town of Jackson, authorities said. A search of Perez uncovered a meth pipe and shaved car keys. Also found were a purse, a wallet, personal ID cards and tax paperwork recently stolen from a vehicle in Fresno, authorities said.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy