According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO