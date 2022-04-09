Grab a partner and get to it! (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

Despite living in San Antonio most of my life, there are a number of iconic Fiesta events that I’ve never attended. From Oyster Bake and the 10th Street River Festival to the King William Fair and the ongoing parties at Market Square and the Alamodome parking lot, there are a lot of Fiesta favorites that I’ve only ever heard of and experienced through social media posts.

Now, at 28 years old, I can say that I’ve finally popped my NIOSA cherry.

Yes, before Friday night I had yet to experience A Night in Old San Antonio. The four-night event needs no introduction for anyone who has made their way down to La Villita to get their fill of chicken-on-a-stick , show off their stack of beer cups, and run into someone you know. Based on all the memes and jokes I’ve seen through the years about the event, founded in 1924 , I felt like I had been to NIOSA countless times. Boozy shenanigans, college night , and dirty feet after losing your chanclas (or not being able to walk in heels), the best of San Antonio’s puro culture can be summed up in some aspect or another of the event.

The best toasts are done with stacks of plastic NIOSA cups. (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

For me, however, NIOSA was a different kind of reminder of why I love San Antonio so much.

Let’s start from the top, shall we?

Volunteers zoomed through the crowd to make sure beer and other booth favorites were in stock. (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

After driving around the perimeter a few times, my date Jacob and I lucked out with a parking spot not too far from party central. The parking lot attendant yelled “it’s all about timing!” as we walked toward La Villita. And I was all the more thankful that we snagged a spot since it was nearing 8 p.m. Jacob and I made our way past the flower crown vendors to get our NIOSA on. After a slight walk to find the end of the entrance line and a 15-minute wait, we were more than ready to eat. We got in line at a gordita booth nearby. Jacob pointed out how packed the event was and I took his word for it. I understood that the last night of NIOSA is always the wildest and I was ready.

A bean and cheese gordita made hot and fresh. (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

After we inhaled our bean and cheese gorditas, I quickly got used to people asking “can I get by?” when standing in line and various parts of my body being bumped when shuffling through the crowd. While I don’t usually care for mass crowds like this, my nosy self enjoyed being able to hear bits of peoples’ conversations, taste the beer on their breath, and appreciate their Fiesta fashions up close. Jacob and I raised our eyebrows at each other when we noticed party-goers who were visibly drunk and overheard their semi-slurred ramblings. We even laughed when I saw a third cousin of mine, who I admittedly haven’t seen in almost a decade, after he looked me dead in the eye and didn’t recognize me.

I present to you, the quintessential San Antonio hat (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

Even aside from running into a cousin randomly, which isn’t uncommon for me , the NIOSA experience of seeing people you know held true. I saw at least one guy I graduated high school with and literally screamed when I saw MySA’s Hill Country reporter Gabe Romero by chance after our attempts to link up were foiled by crappy cell service.

Is it really Fiesta if someone doesn't get you with a cascarone?! (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

Though seeing friends and family was a treat, the cherry on top of my NIOSA experience was all the friends I made waiting in line and walking through crowds. We saw a booth cooking up chicken fajita tacos and got in a line that changed several times. Two girls who asked if we were in line (“I think so,” I responded) somehow ended up in front of us, while a group of friends tried to make a second line that branched off behind me. A couple standing behind us made friends with Jacob and eventually asked us for help so the friend group wouldn’t swoop in. We made a plan of action, letting the woman (whose drunken eyes mirrored the illusion of my wing-tip eyeliner) stand between us while we waited for our food. The four of us celebrated once Jacob and I scored our tacos and they started their order. Success!

When we weren’t being methodical in lines, we simply made conversation. In another line, a man (who had a stack of cups and was swaying like he could have fallen at any moment) let us know that he and his wife were teachers and they were excited to be back at NIOSA. At another point during the night, I felt a hand on my side lonja and assumed it was Jacob, only to turn around and see a middle-aged woman.

“Nice to meet you,” I said with a laugh. She looked down and slurred, “It’s SO nice to meet you!”

There were other instances like this throughout the night, brief encounters where I shared a laugh or made friends with a stranger when our paths crossed. Even in the times that I didn’t, I enjoyed seeing people crack cascarones on each other, yell “woo!” for just about anything, and try to hold their beer straight while walking through the crowds. It was inside Sauerkraut Bend, however, that I got in my feelings a bit.

Shoutout to the band inside Sauerkraut Bend. (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

As we were walking out of the Villita Assembly Building, the German band started playing the chicken dance at various speeds. While some people chose to dance it alone or in couples, a large circle formed, which included folks from all walks of life. The circle excitedly anticipated the speed changes and wore huge smiles as the music (and dancing) got faster. Munching on a sausage sampler on a stick, I felt a sense of pride and happiness seeing a bunch of people come together to be silly and have fun.

What says party time like the chicken dance? (Sarah Martinez for MySA)

Though we were disappointed the party ended at 10:30 p.m., Jacob and I spent the rest of our credits on sodas, taking a box full of them as we walked out with the rest of the crowd. On our way back to the car, Jacob gave out a few drinks to people sitting on a curb eating street tacos. Seeing this, plus all the other interactions from the night, I was happy to conclude that NIOSA is more than just a place to get drunk .

Sure, the booze and decadent foods will draw the crowds, but it’s the people that make NIOSA what it is: a party where you can make friends and have a memorable night (the latter depending on if you can remember it all the next morning). Being able to finally take it all in was worth the wait, and I’m already looking forward to all the future NIOSA memories to come.

Maybe next year I’ll join the German chicken dance circle.

