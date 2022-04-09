News in Detail

4.8.22

Splish splash, swim team registration is now open!

The 2022 swim team season is almost here, and registration is now underway.

Our Recreation Division's swim teams emphasize teamwork, physical fitness, skill development, and positive sportsmanship.

Practices are located at one of our local pools; swim meets take place throughout the valley at other Central Valley Recreation Swim League (CVRSL) team sites.

Space is limited; early registration advised. Swimmers will be placed on teams based on high school proximity.

Swim teams are open to those ages five to 18 (age as of 6/1/22) and the cost is $130. Deadline to register is 6/8/22 or as space allows. Returning swimmers can register online at www.liveandplayvisalia.com or in-person at the Anthony Community Center, located at 345 N. Jacob St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First time swimmers who wish to join a 2022 swim team must attend Swim Team Tryouts that will be held on Saturday, April 23rd.

Tryouts include a skills test consisting of a minimum of one lap in which the swimmer demonstrates basic strokes, skills and techniques appropriate for their age; skills are set by the Central Valley Recreational Swim League standards.

Tryouts will be held at Redwood High School on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration of a new swimmer will only be accepted after successful completion of tryout. Parents must bring their child’s swim team tryout completion form to the Anthony Community Center to register.

There will be a new swimmer discount, a savings of $10, for those who register on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please note, to receive this discount new swimmers must register in-person with swim team tryout completion form at the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St.

For any questions or more information, email the City of Visalia Community Services Department at recreation@visalia.city or call (559) 713-4365.