A federal judge in Florida has clapped back against that state’s new restrictive election law and more generally, voter suppression laws that threaten to undermine our representative democracy. In an opinion that spans almost 300 pages, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker for the Northern District of Florida struck down portions of the state’s election law as unconstitutional and, perhaps more importantly, took the rare step of placing the state under preclearance protection for certain changes it may want to make to its election laws.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO