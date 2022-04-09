ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs return to Razorback stadium for spring practice 4-9-22

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Razorbacks football squad returned to Razorback stadium this weekend...

Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
No. 2 Arkansas' SEC series winning streak snapped at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KATV) — The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its streak of 13 consecutive conference series wins come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.
KJ Jefferson is among the SEC’s best quarterbacks, according to On3

As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson. So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among...
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Tigers pick up first SEC sweep of season over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (23-9, 7-5 SEC) picked up their first Southeastern Conference sweep of the season over Mississippi State (18-15, 4-8 SEC). The sweep over the Bulldogs was the first in SEC play since 2019 against Kentucky and the first road sweep since 2017 at Mississippi State.
