Windsor council approves electric scooter rental program

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Electric scooters for rent will soon begin appearing around Windsor, after the Town Council approved a one-year pilot program for the low-speed vehicles.

Following a virtual presentation by Bird Scooters representative Garrett Gronowski, and some questions from the council, the plan was approved 3-1, with Council Member Rosa Reynoza voting against.

The 25-50 scooters stationed in Windsor will travel on trails and bike lanes, not on sidewalks or in the road, as they are limited to going 15 mph.

Reynoza said she didn’t think it was the right time to introduce the scooters because of the many areas of construction around town, the need to improve bike paths and because “with COVID, we’re not out of the woods yet.”

In answer to questions about liability should accidents and drunken riding occur, Gronowski said the town would be indemnified against loss. The scooters have GPS trackers, so the company is able to ID riders who break the rules and “get them off the app,” which users must download in order to sign up and ride them, he said.

“Ninety-five percent abide by the rules,” Gronowski said. “It’s one of the safest rides out there.”

He also said helmets are provided to riders in exchange for a $4.99 shipping fee, but that would not apply to short-term tourists riding them around town. The state doesn’t require helmets for scooter riders, he added.

Riders are prohibited from riding on sidewalks, and could be ticketed if they do.

The agreement will allow Bird electric scooters to operate starting in late spring and end before winter sets in, when they will be put into storage. The company will partner with a local business to manage the day-to-day operation and reposition the scooters as needed around town. They will be parked in clusters where use is anticipated.

The program does not cost the town, and it will get 5 cents per ride. That revenue is expected to go to help pay for buffered bike lanes.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Comments / 1

