PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Joel Embiid made history on Sunday. The big man won the NBA scoring title for the first time in his career. Embiid averaged 30.6 points per game in 68 contests this season, which is the most he’s played in his six-year career. He becomes the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999-2000 season. O’Neal averaged 29.7 points per game that year. Embiid also became the first center to average 30-plus points per game in a season since former Sixer Moses Malone averaged 31.2...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO