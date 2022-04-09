ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ben Mendelsohn's Essential Performances: From 'Bloodline' to 'Rogue One'

By Dana Noraas
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Mendelsohn spent most of his childhood in the US and Europe, but returned to live with his grandmother in Australia by the time he was in high school. He got into acting when he took a drama class because he thought it would be an easy course to pass. His...

collider.com

Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Collider

7 Essential Aaron Taylor-Johnson Performances, From 'Kick-Ass' to 'Age of Ultron'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an exciting year ahead of him. He was one of the scene-stealers in the first trailer for David Leitch’s hotly anticipated new action thriller Bullet Train. Early next year, he will step into another superhero role with Sony’s Kraven the Hunter. Additionally, his brief appearance in The King’s Man teased that he will be a major part of the franchise moving forward. While these titles alone may indicate that Taylor-Johnson is inclined towards action parts, he’s been building a diverse filmography from a young age. He has been acclaimed for his childhood roles in films like Tom & Thomas and The Illusionist, and over the past decade, he’s worked with some of the best directors in the industry, including Oliver Stone, Christopher Nolan, Joe Wright, and J.C. Chandor. It’s exciting to see where Taylor-Johnson goes next; he’s only 31, and he’s already proven himself to be both a capable franchise lead and an awards-nominated actor.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Donald Glover Says Ryan Gosling Almost Joined ‘Atlanta’ Season 3: ‘We Were Going to Do It’

Click here to read the full article. With a nearly four-year gap between seasons of the hit FX comedy, the return of “Atlanta” was one of the most anticipated television events of 2022. Critics have raved about Season 3 since its premiere at SXSW this month, and if the buzz surrounding the first episode was any indication, fans have not forgotten about Donald Glover’s hit show during the hiatus. However, the season was almost a lot buzzier, as Donald Glover recently revealed that the series almost landed a massive guest star for Season 3. Speaking to People, Glover revealed that Ryan...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad

There aren't many rules in the Fast & Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the principals of the movie series seems to be that the cast of every sequel needs to be bigger than the one in the previous film. Justin Lin's Fast And Furious 10 is now very much in the process of living up to that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is apparently coming aboard as well.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Laysla De Oliveira Joins Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Plus Espionage Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laysla De Oliveira will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series is set to go into production in June.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

All Actors Who Have Played Spider-Man, Ranked

Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1960s. He was one of the first teenage heroes to have a leading role in comics and quickly became a big hit.  “The Amazing Spider-Man” TV show ran from 1977 to 1981 and was the first time the […]
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The Mandalorian season 3 adds Christopher Lloyd to the cast

Aside from a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, the main characters of The Mandalorian have been out of action for over a year. Now, the third season is currently being filmed, and a very familiar face is joining the cast. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd has signed on for a role in The Mandalorian season 3. Details about Lloyd’s part were not disclosed, but THR indicated that it will be a guest spot rather than a permanent role.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Roar’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin & More Star In Apple TV+’s New Feminist Anthology Series

Apple TV+ is having quite the year of television so far, gathering acclaim for shows like Ben Stiller’s “Severance” and “WeCrashed,” with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and is sure to receive attention for strong upcoming series including “Shining Girls” starring Elisabeth Moss and “Slow Horses” featuring Gary Oldman. The connective tissue there is obviously a lot of stars and talent attaching themselves to their big projects. “Roar” isn’t much different. It’s a darkly comic feminist fables anthology and the cast is stacked. Nicole Kidman leads the charge with Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward also feature in their own individual episodes.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 TV Series Based on Books Coming in 2022

Many fantastic stories on TV originally started on the page. Books can be a goldmine when it comes to well-rounded characters, crafty storytelling, and beautiful settings. Adapting books to TV also means bringing a new audience to established series, like Game of Thrones, Shadow and Bone, and Bridgerton. If you’re...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
Collider

'Shotgun Wedding': Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel-Led Rom-Com Finds a Home at Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has scored a bullseye in its latest acquisition, earning the domestic distribution rights to Jennifer Lopez's film, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel stars alongside Lopez in the romantic action comedy, which will see the duo attempt to pull off a wedding they may both have second thoughts on. Lionsgate, the studio behind the picture, originally intended for a theatrical release in the United States, though Amazon put forth an offer that couldn't be turned down.
MOVIES
The Independent

Vin Diesel welcomes fellow MCU star to Fast and Furious ‘family’

Vin Diesel has welcomed a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star to the Fast & Furious franchise.Production for the 10th instalment in the long-running franchise is gearing up, and Diesel made the casting announcement on Instagram on Saturday (9 April).The actor shared a picture of himself on the social media site alongside Brie Larson.Diesel plays Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, while Larson plays Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. ‘Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s Captain Marvel,’ Diesel wrote, adding: “Clearly there...
MOVIES
Deadline

1960s Hawaii Crime Drama Series ‘The Islands’ In The Works At Peacock From ‘The Eternals’ Scribes Kaz & Ryan Firpo, Justin Lin & Steven Yeun

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing a 1960s crime saga set in Hawaii from The Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and The Walking Dead and Minari star Steven Yeun. The Islands, inspired by true events, is a story about American Imperialism, the fall of a kingdom, and the changing of a way of life. The serialized crime drama comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; Perfect Storm Entertainment; Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment; and Yeun’s Universal Remote. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who wrote the $400 million-grossing Marvel film...
HAWAII STATE
CinemaBlend

Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Shares How Their Role Got Drastically Changed In The MonsterVerse Movie

Although the main appeal of the MonsterVerse movies is seeing two or more Titans colliding in battles that shake the Earth, you can also count on some humans causing trouble on the side. In 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong (which can be streamed now with an HBO Max subscription), one of those people was Eiza González’s Maia Simmons, the daughter of Apex Cybernetics founder and CEO Walter Simmons, played by Demián Bichir. While González had a fair amount to do during Godzilla vs. Kong, it turns out her role in the fourth MonsterVerse movie was drastically changed.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'The Northman' Social Reactions Call It Brutal, Ambitious, and Robert Eggers' Best Movie Yet

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year is Robert Eggers' Viking epic, The Northman. Eggers himself has commented on working hard throughout the production to maintain an elevated level of accuracy and intensity. The film follows Alexander Skargård as Amleth a Viking prince on a quest to avenge the death of his father King Horwendil (Ethan Hawke). Amleth spends his life dedicated to the following mantra: "I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir."
MOVIES

