Musical Theatre Wing Brings Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ to Life

Olivia Rodrigo is over being heartbroken. The Disney darling kicked off her pop music career in January 2021, smashing records and topping the charts with the release of her debut single "Drivers License," a power ballad about a tough breakup. Then came her next single, "Deja Vu," a more upbeat song about a tough breakup. Then came the pop-punk banger "Good 4 U," about... well, a tough breakup. And when her album Sour was finally released in May, it was full of more songs about, you guessed it, a bad breakup. In her new movie Driving Home 2 U (a Sour film), Rodrigo says she's ready to move past the heartbreak songs — but, as 19-year-olds usually are, she's feeling a little angsty about making a big change.

