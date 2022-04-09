ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Musical Theatre Wing Brings Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ to Life

By Katherine Canniff
BC Heights
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a select collection of songs that most people, no matter their taste in music, will recognize when the opening notes ring out. “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo is one of these special few. The Musical Theatre Wing of Boston College (MT Wing) used this...

www.bcheights.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Look at Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Since her hit single “Drivers License” was released more than a year ago, Olivia Rodrigo has emerged to become a big breakout star in not only music but also in fashion. The singer became an emblem of embracing the resurgence of Y2K trends last year with her hit songs and their accompanying music videos such as “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” the latter of which paid homage to cult-classic films from the Aughts such as “The Princess Diaries” and “Jennifer’s Body.”More from WWDA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style MomentsStandout Red Carpet Looks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
E! News

Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage During Concert—Minutes After Proposing

Watch: Jack White Proposes to AND Marries Olivia Jean During Concert. Jack White fell in love with a girl and he wants the whole world to know!. On April 8, the "Blue Orchid" rocker kicked off his Supply Chain Issues tour in the sweetest way possible: by proposing to and then, minutes later, marrying his girlfriend, fellow musician Olivia Jean, onstage at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit, a rep for Jack White confirmed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Daily Californian

Claud shows off ‘Soft Spot’ for live music at Great American Music Hall

Mostly known for their songs “Soft Spot” and “Wish You Were Gay,” Claud’s discography, while not expansive, encapsulates the wide emotional spectrum experienced by by young queer people. After becoming the first artist to sign to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label, Saddest Factory Records, in 2020, Claude has embarked on their first headlining tour since the release of their first album Super Monster in February 2021. Celebrating the record’s release nearly a year later, Claud delivered a performance with the expertise of a seasoned professional with a tightly run set, but with the sincerity and joy of an artist touring their first album, as they exuded giddiness throughout the show.
MUSIC
EW.com

Olivia Rodrigo gets angsty about being less angsty, and other takeaways from her SOUR film

Olivia Rodrigo is over being heartbroken. The Disney darling kicked off her pop music career in January 2021, smashing records and topping the charts with the release of her debut single "Drivers License," a power ballad about a tough breakup. Then came her next single, "Deja Vu," a more upbeat song about a tough breakup. Then came the pop-punk banger "Good 4 U," about... well, a tough breakup. And when her album Sour was finally released in May, it was full of more songs about, you guessed it, a bad breakup. In her new movie Driving Home 2 U (a Sour film), Rodrigo says she's ready to move past the heartbreak songs — but, as 19-year-olds usually are, she's feeling a little angsty about making a big change.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theatre#Dance Moves#Performing#Musical Theater#Mt Wing
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Community Policy