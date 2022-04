Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), says she had to learn to put her own happiness first. “I think for once I was like, I want to really choose my happiness over anything and my peace of mind,” she said in a preview clip that aired Thursday on TODAY of her interview on Hoda Kotb's “Making Space” podcast, which drops in full next week. “Like, something just stuck out to me."

