Senior Building Surveyor - Projects

Job Details

We’re looking for a Senior Building Surveyor (or similar professional) to lead the construction elements of a major transformation project, with significant infrastructure elements, at Saltram in Devon.

With an expected budget of over £20m, you will draw on multiple internal and external funding streams to deliver new build visitor infrastructure, heritage building, and community partnership experiences. All this is set at our Grade 1 listed Georgian mansion and historic parkland that is a neighbour to Plymouth’s maritime city.

We want an inspirational leader with versatile skills, who can set us up well, deliver successful outcomes and realise our ambitious vision for this special place. Someone with a passion for building surveying within a heritage and conservation organisation

What it's like to work here You’ll work flexibly between site and from home.

Your high-profile work will be integrated into our National Trust Consultancy which provides properties with advice and practical support across the full range of conservation, marketing and supporter development activities. While you will be deployed to Saltram, you will be part of the consultancy and the wider Building Surveying community in the National Trust, and we are looking for an active and enthusiastic contributor in these spaces.

What you'll be doing You’ll lead and support all the construction elements of the project from design to completion, working to a highly engaged project board and supported by a wide consultancy network including other Building Surveyors, Estate Managers, Archaeologists, Curators and other specialists.

You’ll liaise with external contractors, including architects, construction contractors, conservation specialists and regulatory bodies to develop the costed design scheme.

You’ll have the building and construction lead on the overall project. Concept is complete, so initially this is about moving through feasibility to outline design, ensuring the right people, structure and funding is in place for a variety of different areas of work. In addition, you’ll be supporting specific partnership schemes that are already in flight over the next two years. You’ll manage the main building contracts, delivering to scope and budget. You’ll oversee multiple connected projects and work-streams and ensure they are coordinated according to the overall project brief and programme, in support of the senior project manager.

A key aspect of this project is engaging and building relationships with our stakeholders and you must be really comfortable working in a matrix environment deploying your considerable influencing skills. You’ll be working closely with the senior project manager and a range of partners as the project develops.

Who we're looking for We will shortlist for interview on the following minimum criteria for the role: You'll hold a recognised Building Surveying qualification (MRICS, MCIOB, MRIBA) and/or project management (ChPP /APM PMQ) qualification, show evidence of ongoing CPD in your career to date You'll have experience of successfully delivering complex end to end building projects including defining resources, leading multi-million £ procurement and managing the finances, securing project teams and matrix management, across multiple workstreams Have excellent knowledge in construction contract management and experience in using the various JCT contracts. Experience drafting schedules of works and specifications on a range of different building types, and compiling tender and contract information You'll possess excellent communication, problem solving and influencing skills and be confident liaising with Senior Leaders up to Executive level, demonstrating experience of managing complex external stakeholder relationships, and motivating project teams in complex situations Strategic thinking skills with the ability to cope with ambiguity and complexity to shape the project, including experience of dealing with changing horizons

Company

We all have a place we love. A place that inspires us. A place with its own unique and particular atmosphere. We were created to help people make the most of these very special places - and the good things that come from them.

We're independent of Government and receive no direct grant or subsidy for our core work. Instead, our future depends on the active support and generosity of 5.2 million members, 15 million visitors, more than 61,000 volunteers and over 5,500 people who work with us (as well as thousands who help us seasonally), as well as benefactors, tenants and other partners.

Today, we're Europe's largest conservation organisation, with huge - and incredibly varied - responsibilities. We protect and welcome everyone to explore and enjoy some 709 miles of coastline, 250,000 hectares of land of outstanding natural beauty, 104 nature reserves, 6 World Heritage Sites and much, much more besides.

We want every one of our visitors to enjoy these amazing places and have an experience they'll never forget. We want them to try something they've never tried before, to gain a unique glimpse into the past and, ultimately, to love these special places as much as we do. Our story's an ever-evolving one, so if you'd like to know more about our work, read on.

We are committed to equal opportunities

Registered Charity No. 205846