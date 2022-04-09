NHL Saturday bets: Shots and point props for a packed day

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There are 12 games on tap in the NHL on Saturday, and with good targets throughout the board, we should get right to the spots.

We have quite a collection of shots on goal (SOG) targets and points props. Roll with the ones that resonate with you.

Tyler Seguin over 2.5 SOG (-110 DK)

We start with the first game of the day at 2 p.m. EST, with our focus on the Dallas end.

New Jersey has allowed 34.2 shots per game on the road in its last 10, and without Jack Hughes to help possess the puck, I expect teams to continue pummeling the net with shots.

He let us down the other night, but I'm trusting in Seguin to bounce back against a favorable opponent. He's leading Dallas in shot attempts, especially at home (6.0 attempts per game in his last five).

Seguin has covered his shots prop in seven of his last 10 home games.

Parlay: Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi over 0.5 points (+123 DK)

I also think Dallas should score, considering the Devils are allowing 5.4 goals per game on the road in their past five.

My preferred choice is Joe Pavelski, who is coming off a two-point game with this top line. He has five points in his last seven home games and had four against New Jersey earlier this year.

We'll pair him with Roman Josi, who shouldn't need much of an introduction at this point.

Josi has a point in 15 of his last 17 and 11 in his past five at home. Nashville has been scoring a lot at home, while Florida is far more generous to scoring on the road.

Anthony Mantha over 2.5 SOG (+125 DK)

I really like this price for Anthony Mantha against a Pittsburgh team seeing 32.7 shots against them at home in their past 10.

Mantha has been steady, hitting in six of 10, but he shines on the road, covering his SOG prop in five straight games.

Parlay: Mitch Marner and Patrik Laine over 2.5 SOG (+149 DK)

Sometimes it's just best to load up the studs in good spots. Marner gets a Montreal team allowing 35.7 shots per game on the road in the last 10, while Laine will face a Detroit team seeing 35.5 shots per game at home in the same span.

Marner has hit in eight of 10 and all three games against the Canadiens this season.

Laine has covered his prop in six of his past eight.

Moritz Seider over 2.5 SOG (+120 DK)

It's always good to find us some plus-money spots for the day, and I think Seider brings us great value. For starters, he has hit his SOG in three of four and two straight at home.

More importantly is his opponent, Columbus. The Blue Jackets allow 39.1 shots per game on the road and allow the third-most shots to defensemen since March 1.

Auston Matthews over 1.5 points (+110 DK)

This is my favorite spot for goals on Saturday, as the Leafs are averaging 4.4 goals scored in their past five home games, and Montreal is allowing 4.2 in its last five on the road.

That's about as solid of an intersection as it gets, and we load up the Maple Leafs' best player to take advantage.

Matthews has more than two points in six of his last seven.

Leon Draisaitl over 3.5 SOG (+135 DK)

This price was too good to be true, so I jumped on Twitter to explain why I like it.

Valeri Nichushkin over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

Regular readers know I'm a sucker for a bounce-back, and we're giving Nichushkin a chance to validate that after letting us down Friday night.

Nichushkin finished with only two shots on Friday night, but he had seven attempts, which makes me feel good about his continued role on Colorado. He has hit his SOG in six of his last nine, which includes the last meeting against Edmonton.

The Oilers are allowing 32.3 shots per game at home in their past 10.

Elias Pettersson over 2.5 SOG (-105 DK)

Pettersson is rolling lately, hitting his shot prop in four straight games and five of his past seven at home.

The Sharks have allowed 33.3 shots per game on the road in their last 10, making them a fine target for Saturday evening.

Logan Couture over 2.5 SOG (+105 DK)

We keep the explanation simple again and stay in this game with Logan Couture, who is somehow still at plus-money.

Vancouver allows 31.7 shots per game at home in their past 10, and Couture has covered his SOG in 11 of his past 13 games. He's five of six on the road in that stretch, so keeping the confidence here for our Sharks shooter.

Parlay: Vladimir Tarasenko over 2.5 SOG and Jack Eichel over 3.5 SOG (+183 FD)

Just another case of rolling with the studs in plus-spots. Tarasenko has now covered his shot prop in three straight and 11 of 15 at home. The Islanders are allowing 34.9 shots per game on the road in their past 10.

Eichel gets the ever-popular target in Arizona, who have allowed a ton of shots wherever they are and have been particularly generous to centers.

Eichel has hit his SOG line in seven of his past eight games.

Parlay: Dylan Larkin and Jack Eichel over 0.5 points (+100 DK)

We wrap with a tame points parlay. Vegas is rolling at home lately, and Eichel has been a big reason why, with a point in nine of his last 10 home games.

Larkin and Detroit should be able to score against Columbus, and they do so far more often at home. Larkin has five points in his last four games.

Best of luck today! As you can see from the breadth of picks from above, I like a lot today. Pick what sticks out to you and let's cash some NHL bets.