Audubon park hosting wildflower extravaganza

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Spring wildflowers are slowly emerging in John James Audubon State Park ! The park is hosting an event called the Wildflower Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 9.

The park’s naturalist will lead a wildflower foray into the woods for 1/4-1/2 mile walk. A longer 1-mile scavenger hunt hike over nature preserve trails will take place at 1 p.m.

Hikes begin at the Audubon Museum.

The Audubon Museum Theater will host the park’s naturalist’s presentation of “Spring Wildflowers of Audubon State Park.”

All activities are free! No registration is needed.

Lisa Hoffman will answer questions at (502) 782-9727 or email her at lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).