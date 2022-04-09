ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers to place Jon Gray on IL with blister

By Darragh McDonald
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray developed a blister in Friday night’s season opening game against the Blue Jays. Though he initially said he expected to make his next start, the club will be placing him on the IL. Spencer Patton will be recalled to take his place on the roster, reports Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Gray was signed in the offseason to a four-year, $56M deal to front a rotation that was otherwise composed of younger and less-experienced arms. Although this setback is unfortunate news for Rangers fans, there doesn’t seem to be much need for panic. As noted by Grant, the club has a few off-days coming up (on April 13 and 18), meaning they won’t need a fifth starter until April 23.

After the shortened Spring Training following the lockout, certain rules have been changed for the start of the season. While the minimum length of stay on the injured list for pitchers and two-way players is increasing to 15 days this season, that won’t go into effect until May 2. From April 7 through May 1, pitchers and two-way players can be placed on the 10-day injured list. This move seems to merely be a precautionary one, using the gaps in the schedule and the temporary rule change as a way to make sure Gray can quickly heal up before the six-month grind that lies ahead.

Dane Dunning is on the hill Saturday and will take up one rotation spot. Martin Perez, who was also signed in the offseason to add some veteran presence, should have another. Taylor Hearn and Spencer Howard should have the final two slots.

As for Patton, the 34-year-old returned to MLB last year after a four-year stint in Japan. In 42 1/3 innings for the Rangers last year, he put up an ERA of 3.83 with a 27.9% strikeout rate and 8.7% walk rate.

MLB Trade Rumors

Promising pitching prospect Matt Brash makes Mariners' rotation

Pitching prospect Matt Brash has earned a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to begin the season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The righty had his contract selected by the club in late September of last year but never got into a game, meaning it will be his MLB debut when he finally takes the hill in the coming days.
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox ace Giolito to miss at least two starts

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. “Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to select Marwin Gonzalez

The Yankees have informed Marwin González he has made the Opening Day roster, the utilityman tells Marly Rivera of ESPN (Twitter link). New York will need to make a 40-man roster move to officially accommodate González selection. It’ll be the 11th big league season for the switch-hitting González,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves sign Tyler Thornburg, places Kirby Yates on 60-day IL

The Braves have announced that they’ve signed Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed, one-year deal worth $900K. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster, they placed Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL. Thornburg’s career has been a rollercoaster to this point, with the highs of excellent performance constantly...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas suffers grade 2 oblique strain

The Diamondbacks will be without utilityman Josh Rojas for “weeks, not days,” manager Torey Lovullo told the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro and other reporters. Rojas suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain. It’s a rough setback for both Rojas and the team, as he was projected to serve as the Diamondbacks’ starting third baseman.
MLB
