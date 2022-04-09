ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Two Shut-Down Dogs Find Comfort In Each Other | The Dodo

 2 days ago

Frankie and Miley were both found on the...

Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
theodysseyonline.com

Why People Like Designer Breed Dogs

Designer breeds are the result of cross-breeding two purebred dogs with attributes you want in the offspring. Some of the most desirable attributes are looks, intelligence, health, and temperament. Intelligence. Intelligence is one of the most highly sought after attributes when it comes to dogs and it is no surprise...
ANIMALS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Guy Rescues Dog From A Van Covered In Snow | The Dodo

Guy rescues a dog from a van in -50 degree weather 💙. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to @K9AdvocatesManitoba, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. To help foster more dogs like June, keep up with Paws Above on Instagram: thedo.do/pawsabovek9.
PETS
The Kitchn

Celebrate National Pet Day with These Editor-Favorite Products for Dogs

It’s National Pet Day! In honor of the occasion, there’s no better way to celebrate the unconditional love we have for our pets than to spoil them a little (more). Here at The Kitchn, we’re constantly gushing about the animals that make every day special, so it was a breeze to find plenty of recommendations for items that really help our pets shine. Below, check out our picks for the best products to buy for your canine companions on National Pet Day — including treat tossers, grooming tools, and everything in between — according to the editors whose dogs have tried out many of them firsthandpaw. (Sorry cat lovers, this one’s for the pups.)
PETS
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, with vocal chord paralysis who struggles to speak loudly reveals she's been forced to quit her job at a dog groomers and can never go to the pub because it's too noisy to be heard

An Italian woman living in the UK has revealed that she has struggled to get a job that accommodates her need for a quiet environment where she doesn't have to strain or raise her voice. Claudia Serra, 29, who lives in Croydon, noticed that she was unable to scream like...
HEALTH
CNET

The Best Cat Toys, According to Our Favorite Felines

Cats are fickle creatures, and that's a big part of their charm. But it can also make finding the best cat toys seriously hard. Like humans, cats have definite preferences on what they like and dislike. So if you drop a ton of cash on the latest interactive toy, there's a strong possibility that your cat will show more interest in the packaging. If you're a cat owner, you probably already know this.
PETS

