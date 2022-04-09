ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigan beat Lincoln to extend lead in League One

 2 days ago

Callum Lang’s double helped Wigan extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win against Lincoln.

Lang put the Latics in front in the eighth minute but Anthony Scully quickly pulled one back for the Imps.

Will Keane restored the lead for Wigan and Lang added the third in the second half to move the visitors three points clear at the top.

MK Dons remained second in the table but had to come back to draw with AFC Wimbledon as Troy Parrott’s 80th-minute strike cancelled out Alex Woodyard’s first-half goal.

Rotherham stayed third but were handed their second consecutive league loss after being beaten 1-0 by Charlton, with George Dobson’s strike handing the Addicks three points.

Plymouth in fourth were held to a goalless draw by Burton and fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 against Bolton, with MJ Williams’ stoppage-time strike cancelling out Jordan Storey’s goal.

Sunderland moved into the top six after Elliot Embleton struck late to beat Oxford 2-1.

The Black Cats went in front 16 minutes in through Corry Evans but Elliott Moore levelled for the U’s before Embleton scored in the 89th minute to see Alex Neil’s side move into sixth.

They switched places with Wycombe, who dropped to seventh after drawing 1-1 with Gillingham.

Sam Vokes put Wycombe in front but the Gills equalised in the second half through a Jack Tucker volley and Lewis Wing was then dismissed for the Chairboys in the 86th minute.

Ipswich were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury despite James Norwood’s early goal.

The Tractor Boys were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute when Cam Burgess was shown a second yellow and Shaun Whalley rescued a point for the Shrews six minutes from time.

Accrington came from behind to beat 10-man Fleetwood 2-1.

Ellis Harrison put Fleetwood 1-0 up just before half-time but Sean McConville levelled in the second half.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when goalkeeper Alex Cairns was shown a red card for handling outside the box and Michael Nottingham scored deep into stoppage-time to secure three points for Stanley.

Joe Ironside’s penalty saw Cambridge earn their third win in five games after beating Morecambe 2-1.

Sam Smith blasted home from close range to put the U’s in front just before half-time but Cole Stockton cancelled that out with a volley in the second half.

Cambridge were awarded a penalty three minutes later and Ironside slotted home from the spot.

Liam Sercombe’s second-half strike helped Cheltenham return to winning ways as they beat Portsmouth 1-0.

Towards the bottom end of the table, Doncaster pulled off a 2-0 win against relegation rivals Crewe, with Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin scoring for Rovers.

