Pinellas Park man stabbed wife, left bag on infant’s head, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after being accused of murdering his wife and trying to murder an infant Friday.

Pinellas Park police said they were called to the Clear Harbor Apartments on US-19 Friday after a resident spotted a man, later identified as 41-year-old Keyuhn Chambers, walking through the complex with blood on his clothes.

Police said by the time officers arrived, Chambers had left the scene. However, officers found a woman with stab wounds in an apartment along with a 4-month old with a garbage bag on her head.

First responders encountered a chemical odor from inside the apartment, which required a hazmat crew to remove the victims, police said. Two first responders had to be taken to a hospital and were released after inhaling the chemical.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Chrystal Williams of Pinellas Park, was taken to a hospital where she died from the stab wounds. The baby was also taken to a hospital to be treated for the chemical exposure, but police said the child had no injuries.

Responding officers later found Chambers and took him into custody, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Investigators said that Chambers and Williams were married prior to the incident. The child is not theirs but belonged to a friend of Williams.

Chambers was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators are still learning what led to Williams’ death as of this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.