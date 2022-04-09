Harbor House looking for workers to help victims of domestic violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s only state-certified domestic violence shelter said it’s looking for people wanting to make a difference.

Harbor House hosted a job fair at its downtown office.

Staff members reviewed applications and interviewed people on the spot.

The CEO of Harbor House said the organization has expanded services due to an increase in domestic violence.

“The drive is that we want to help other people and that is a fantastic fit for someone who wants to come and work for a social service organization like Harbor House,” said Michelle Sperzel, Harbor House CEO. “And we really encourage people who have a passion for the work.”

The job fair ended Thursday, but you can find more details about current openings available here.

