ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Harbor House looking for workers to help victims of domestic violence

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jyqw9_0f4TqZPJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s only state-certified domestic violence shelter said it’s looking for people wanting to make a difference.

Harbor House hosted a job fair at its downtown office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Staff members reviewed applications and interviewed people on the spot.

The CEO of Harbor House said the organization has expanded services due to an increase in domestic violence.

“The drive is that we want to help other people and that is a fantastic fit for someone who wants to come and work for a social service organization like Harbor House,” said Michelle Sperzel, Harbor House CEO. “And we really encourage people who have a passion for the work.”

The job fair ended Thursday, but you can find more details about current openings available here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Brevard deputy charged with domestic violence

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy is out of a job as he faces a battery domestic violence charge. Deputies arrested Tyler Morra Thursday night after they were called to his home regarding a disturbance. According to the sheriff’s office, Morra struck his girlfriend during...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Harbor House#Cox Media Group
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy