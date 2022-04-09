ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30...

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Clinton, and Western Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulation into this afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White; Woodruff A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WOODRUFF AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hurricane Lake WMA, or near Augusta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson Hunter... McCrory Hurricane Lake WMA... Becton Dixie... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Pumpkin Bend... Worden Morton... Hilleman Wiville... Georgetown HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over exposed terrain. * WHERE...Elevations above 5000 feet in North Central, Northeast and Southeast Siskiyou County. This include Grass Lake Pass near Mt. Hebron. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along Highway 12 and 4 to 8 inches in the higher elevations, including Dixie and Lolo Pass. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph will develop at night. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with 9 to 14 inches along US 93 from Gibbonsville to Lost Trail Pass. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of around one inch in Missoula, 1 to 3 inches Lolo to Victor, and 4 to 8 inches Hamilton to Conner. * WIND...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult at times over some mountain passes at Berry Summit on Highway 299, and at the Collier Tunnel on Highway 199. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s late tonight especially in any areas that clear out.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt and Sheridan Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect extreme stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow and ice on steep roadways will make for treacherous conditions. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches from Orofino to Kamiah and 3 to 6 inches Camas Prairie and Grangeville. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming north to east 12 to 18 mph in the Camas Prairie except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Greer Grade. This could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

