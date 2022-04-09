Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult at times over some mountain passes at Berry Summit on Highway 299, and at the Collier Tunnel on Highway 199. Chain restrictions may go into effect. Roads will likely become snow- covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s late tonight especially in any areas that clear out.

