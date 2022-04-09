Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with 9 to 14 inches along US 93 from Gibbonsville to Lost Trail Pass. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
