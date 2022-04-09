ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Hayden Hodgson: Brought back up

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hodgson was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Hodgson made his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Sidney Crosby Takes Heat in DC, Auston Matthews Puts on a Show

The next generation of superstars is burning bright this season. Leon Draisaitl reached 100 points, and Auston Matthews scored more than 50 goals in his last 50 games. He put on another show on Saturday night. Sidney Crosby made headlines in Washington D.C. for punching Nic Dowd. Again, the Pittsburgh Penguins wilted as the Washington Capitals were the next team to feast on Penguins mistakes. The San Jose Sharks are searching for a new GM, and the New York Rangers clinched a playoff spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Penguins Centre Evgeni Malkin Cross-Check Hearing Monday

NHL Player Safety announced on its official Twitter account that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin would have a hearing for his cross-check to the Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki. On Sunday, Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands before cross-checking the Predators’ defenseman to his mouth. Malkin received...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Facing Sabres on Sunday

Elliott will start Sunday's game against the visiting Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Sunday will mark just the 15th appearance of the campaign for the 37-year-old, as he's been rolled out sparingly behind workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy. Elliott's numbers (2.48 GAA, .912 save percentage) have been solid for a backup, and he makes for a great DFS option against a lackluster Buffalo offense (2.74 goals for this season).
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Ahl Lehigh Valley
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Re-Assign Zohorna, Angello Back to WBS Pens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a couple of roster spots open. On Monday afternoon, the team re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Zohorna, 25, played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this year. He has two goals, four assists, six points, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. “It’s great,” Roslovic said. “Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and...
DETROIT, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

LEADING OFF: Kwan delivers again, Rogers twins together

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Guardians newcomer Steven Kwan has quickly become the biggest story in baseball after a sensational start in a season-opening series at Kansas City. The 24-year-old rookie is the first player in major league history to reach base at least three times...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flyers Should Move on From van Riemsdyk This Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will be undergoing a retool during the offseason to be competitive in 2022-23. Interim head coach Mike Yeo has been playing players such as Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard recently in addition to a relatively younger lineup. Due to the club’s struggles and injuries to several core players this season, the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, which resulted in more opportunities for inexperienced players at the NHL level to become more seasoned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy