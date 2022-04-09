Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Hopes to pitch Saturday

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. Former MLB infielder Kevin Youkilis joined NESN last month as an analyst and will work about 50 Red Sox games this season. But according to Youkilis, becoming a talking head wasn’t part of his original retirement game plan. Per the Boston Globe:
The Boston Red Sox have not gotten their season off on the right foot, dropping their first two games to the archrival New York Yankees in crushing fashion. The Sox still have the talent to compete with any team in the majors this season. The Red Sox are looking to...
The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
The New York Yankees picked up their second consecutive win of the 2022 regular season, taking down the Boston Red Sox with phenomenal pitching (2-1). After being knocked out of the Wild Card by Boston last year, the Yankees clearly had something to prove this week, showcasing resiliency and efficiency at all levels.
The Red Sox will not be starting 0-3 for a second consecutive year, as they squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday night to avoid a sweep and improve to 1-2 on the young season. Matched up against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery to begin...
The Boston Red Sox pitching staff is reeling from injuries to its starting rotation and its bullpen. Chris Sale and James Paxton remain sidelined with long-term injuries, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday offered some positive news on reliever Josh Taylor. Taylor, who is dealing with a low...
The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday already down two games in the series against the New York Yankees. In each game of the series, the Red Sox took an early lead and the Yankees would come back. That trend started to continue in the third game of the young season. After an early 3-0 lead by Boston, the Yankees tied the game by the fourth inning.
Bazardo, 26, was one of two pitchers (the other being Ralph Garza Jr.) Boston designated for assignment last Thursday in order to clear 40-man roster spots for the additions of Hansel Robles and Travis Shaw. While Garza Jr. was quickly claimed by the division rival Rays, Bazardo remains in the...
After an energizing start courtesy of an Alex Verdugo home run, the Boston Red Sox lost steam on both sides of the ball and paid the price. The Red Sox ended up falling to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium by a score of 4-2. Boston’s lead...
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
Arauz started at second base and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Yankees. Arauz stepped in for Trevor Story (non-COVID illness) against left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. The righty-hitting Christian Arroyo, the top backup at second, was in right field in place of Jackie Bradley. There shouldn't be many opportunities for Arauz, but he does offer a speed component that will be used in extra innings, which is how he was used in Friday's season-opening loss.
Crawford (1-1) got the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory against the Yankees, allowing four hits with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Crawford took over a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning and fell in line for the win after a Bobby Dalbec home run in the top of the sixth. It's encouraging to see manager Alex Cora entrust important innings to the unproven 26-year-old, though he's still in the prove-it stage.
Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
Garrett Whitlock isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Boston Red Sox on Sunday announced they signed the relief pitcher to a four-year contract extension that has club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Whitlock was selected by the Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft from...
Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
The Boston Red Sox got off to a slow start in their opening game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning entered the game hot, holding a perfect game through four innings. In the top of the fifth, designated hitter J.D. Martinez turned the game upside down, launching his first home run of the season to tie the game 1-all.
