Boston, MA

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Hopes to pitch Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Barnes (back) is hopeful that he'll be available to pitch Saturday against the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news: Yankees’ bullpen powers team past Red Sox

The New York Yankees picked up their second consecutive win of the 2022 regular season, taking down the Boston Red Sox with phenomenal pitching (2-1). After being knocked out of the Wild Card by Boston last year, the Yankees clearly had something to prove this week, showcasing resiliency and efficiency at all levels.
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Puts Red Sox In Lead Over Yankees With Monster Blast

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday already down two games in the series against the New York Yankees. In each game of the series, the Red Sox took an early lead and the Yankees would come back. That trend started to continue in the third game of the young season. After an early 3-0 lead by Boston, the Yankees tied the game by the fourth inning.
numberfire.com

Red Sox leave Bobby Dalbec off Monday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
#Yankees#Red Sox#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jonathan Arauz: Makes first start

Arauz started at second base and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Yankees. Arauz stepped in for Trevor Story (non-COVID illness) against left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. The righty-hitting Christian Arroyo, the top backup at second, was in right field in place of Jackie Bradley. There shouldn't be many opportunities for Arauz, but he does offer a speed component that will be used in extra innings, which is how he was used in Friday's season-opening loss.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: First career win

Crawford (1-1) got the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory against the Yankees, allowing four hits with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Crawford took over a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning and fell in line for the win after a Bobby Dalbec home run in the top of the sixth. It's encouraging to see manager Alex Cora entrust important innings to the unproven 26-year-old, though he's still in the prove-it stage.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
NESN

J.D. Martinez Ties Red Sox-Tigers With First Home Run Of Season

The Boston Red Sox got off to a slow start in their opening game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning entered the game hot, holding a perfect game through four innings. In the top of the fifth, designated hitter J.D. Martinez turned the game upside down, launching his first home run of the season to tie the game 1-all.
