Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

By USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago
Dwayne Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The sports world is grieving from the devastating news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck in South Florida.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Haskins, a standout with Ohio State, signed with the Steelers in 2021. He was drafted by Washington in 2019 with the 15th overall pick.

Current and former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State , Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables athletes from around the sports world took to social media Saturday to share their thoughts to the sudden news.

OBIT: Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck in Florida

'A BEAUTIFUL KID': Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
The Columbus Dispatch

'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
The Spun

Adam Schefter Deletes Controversial Tweet About Dwayne Haskins

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the tragic passing of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. Schefter’s original message explained that the former Ohio State star died when he was struck by a car in South Florida — but it also included an unnecessarily negative remark about the QB’s NFL career.
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwayne Haskins has passed away

Former Ohio State star quarterback and current Pittsburgh Steeler, Dwayne Haskins, died Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. Haskins was the starting quarterback for Ohio State in 2018 and broke a number of school and Big Ten conference records before being selected by the Washington Redsksins in the 2019 NFL draft.
