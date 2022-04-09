Dwayne Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The sports world is grieving from the devastating news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck in South Florida.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Haskins, a standout with Ohio State, signed with the Steelers in 2021. He was drafted by Washington in 2019 with the 15th overall pick.

Current and former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State , Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables athletes from around the sports world took to social media Saturday to share their thoughts to the sudden news.

OBIT: Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck in Florida

'A BEAUTIFUL KID': Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins