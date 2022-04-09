ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse set for ACC showdown with No. 1 North Carolina

By John Orsenigo
nunesmagician.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Senior Day in the Carrier Dome for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team. Yes, the ladies do have two more home games after today, but one of them isn’t being played in the Dome, and one is on a weekday afternoon. So, this was the best opportunity to have...

www.nunesmagician.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Basketball: Virginia lands Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle

Notre Dame transfer Samantha Brunelle announced on Twitter on Saturday that she will transfer to the University of Virginia. The former William Monroe standout was a high school All-American just up the road from Charlottesville in nearby Greene County before choosing Notre Dame as her college destination. The 6’2” forward...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 in-state guard with UNC interest has huge weekend

With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy