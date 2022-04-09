Toddler in Washington state fatally struck after falling from moving vehicle

Child killed: A child died after she fell out of her parents' vehicle during a traffic accident. (Jason Doly/iStock )

EVERETT, Wash. — A 2-year-old girl died after falling out of a moving vehicle and being struck by another one, authorities said.

According to the Everett Police Department, the child, who was not identified, fell out of her family’s car on Friday after it had been hit during an apparent traffic accident, KIRO-TV reported.

The girl was brought to a nearby gas station and paramedics administered CPR but were unable to revive her, the television station reported.

It is unclear how the toddler fell out of the vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred at 19th Avenue Southeast near 112th Street Southeast, according to KIRO.

Ashley Bailey, who lives in the neighborhood, told the television station that she has seen several accidents on the street over the past two years.

“Oh, absolutely,” Bailey told KIRO. “People are mostly careful but you will get people who don’t pay attention walking through.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of someone passing.”

