Former teams, coaches and teammates paid their respects on social media to Dwayne Haskins, who died Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida. Haskins was a star quarterback at Ohio State who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018. He was coached by former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer. Washington took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played there for two seasons before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. The 24-year-old was reportedly training in Florida with fellow Steelers players, including newly signed QB Mitchell Trubisky.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO