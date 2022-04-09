ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Avian flu case confirmed in commercial flock in Barron County

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed...

www.wglr.com

KRMG

Bird flu detected in Wisconsin commercial flock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — Avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in Wisconsin, making it at least the twelfth U.S. state to confirm an outbreak of the highly pathogenic strain since the start of 2022. The virus, also known as the bird flu, does not pose an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's third case of bird flu confirmed in flock of 400,000 broiler chickens

Nebraska has confirmed its third case of bird flu, and second in a commercial flock of chickens. The state Department of Agriculture said the highly contagious disease was found in a flock of 400,000 broiler chickens in Butler County, within the 6.2-mile control zone around a farm of 570,000 broiler chickens where the disease was discovered earlier this week.
AGRICULTURE
Portsmouth Herald

Avian flu found in Rockingham County backyard flock

On March 16, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. This is the first confirmed diagnosis of avian flin domestic birds in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Anonymous objection may foil plan to protect Cedar Gorge on Lake Michigan￼

Conservation setback; mom’s custody battle; COVID’s lasting scars; sanctioned superyacht was made in Wisconsin; nursing home voting under scrutiny. Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a surprise setback for conservationists who are trying to protect 131 acres of farmland and undisturbed shoreline along Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County. “The final piece of 10 years of fundraising was set to fall into place this spring — a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program,” Laura Schulte reports. “Until the 11th hour, when an anonymous objector and unwritten rules of the state Joint Committee on Finance combined to throw a wrench into the plans for the preserve.”
WISCONSIN STATE
abc27 News

Avian flu detected in a Pennsylvania county

(WHTM) — In Chester County, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead. It is the first detection of HAPI H5N1 in Pennsylvania since the virus was first identified in North America in December 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Diagnostics are also pending for five […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
