Brownsville, TX

TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY TODAY. ACROSS MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... .Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent across. much of the inland areas of Deep South Texas through this. afternoon, with 25 to 40 percent along the...

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming. light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to. 20...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
More Than 60,000 Texans Without Power as Tornadoes, Storm System Batter Southern US

Severe weather on its way through the southern United States spawned tornadoes and left thousands of Texans without power. The powerful storm wreaked havoc in Texas and in Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction. Along with tornadoes, the storm also brought heavy rains, high winds, hail and lightning strikes to the area. Texas and Oklahoma officials are still in the process of sorting out just how much damage there is. Damage includes the destruction of several residential and commercial dwellings and the storm’s financial impact.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather forecasters on alert for major severe weather outbreak

A colossal storm is brewing for the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm system, which is expected to be as expansive as it is dynamic, is forecast to unfold as winter transitions into spring and will cover nearly the entire country with a variety of hazardous impacts including a widespread tornado risk, blizzard conditions and serious flooding.
Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... Wind speeds are diminishing below 20 knots with improving seas,. therefore the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire. _____
Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
Tornado Outbreak Hits Texas as Severe Weather Pattern Moves Across South

A tornado outbreak crushed parts of Texas Monday afternoon as a potent weather system tracked its way across the southern portion of the country. Tornadoes touched down in Central Texas, including around Austin and its suburbs, right at rush hour. A tornado flipped at least one 18-wheeler, pushed down a light pole, and damaged cars as it passed over a congested Interstate 35 in Round Rock, just north of Austin. The twister damaged homes and businesses.
TEXAS STATE
Heavy rain overnight before cooler weather arrives

Widespread showers throughout the night with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Pockets of heavier rainfall are likely with potential for rumbles of thunder and lightning, as well. The bulk of the rainfall will fall through early morning Tuesday before tapering off to lighter and more scattered showers. With...
Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
Red Flag Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TUESDAY. * TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 to 12 percent Tuesday. As low as 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday. * FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire behavior to develop.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

