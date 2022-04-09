TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TUESDAY. * TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 to 12 percent Tuesday. As low as 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday. * FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire behavior to develop.

BECKHAM COUNTY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO