ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (abdominal) lands on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHvBT_0f4TnWDz00

The Chicago White Sox are placing starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list due to an abdominal injury, manager Tony La Russa said Saturday.

La Russa said the right-hander is expected to miss two starts.

Giolito left his Opening Day start Friday after four one-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers, reporting abdominal tightness on his left side. He struck out six and left the game with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a 5-4 win.

Giolito, 27, was 11-9 in with a 3.53 ERA in 31 starts last season. He struck out 201 batters in 178 2/3 innings.

Starter Lance Lynn also is on the injured list following right knee surgery.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

White Sox ace Giolito to miss at least two starts

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. “Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox to Start Vince Velasquez in Home Opener

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Micker Adolfo clears waivers, sticks with White Sox

Micker Adolfo is staying in the White Sox organization. The team announced on Sunday that he cleared waivers, and will head to Triple-A Charlotte. Adolfo is an outfield prospect known for his big arm and ability to hit for power. He had a strong spring this year, too, slashing .435/.500/.783. But when Rick Hahn traded Craig Kimbrel for veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, Adolfo’s chances of making the big-league club dwindled. Since Adolfo is out of options, the White Sox had to risk losing him on waivers, where many thought he could be an intriguing add for opposing GMs.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Lucas Giolito
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox observations: Cease delivers strikeout stuff

The White Sox evened up the series with the Tigers on Saturday, behind a strong outing from Dylan Cease and some timely hitting. The bullpen also got back on track after giving away two leads on Fridayー once in the eighth inning, and again in the ninth. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the South Siders, and not just because the weather was overcast with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees. The team lost yet another player to injury, this time A.J. Pollock, who left the game with hamstring tightness after hitting a single.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Detroit Tigers#Era#Starter Lance Lynn#Il Mlb#Latest Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy