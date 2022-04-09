ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont woman killed in one-vehicle wreck

By Angel San Juan
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNederland — A Beaumont woman was killed early Saturday morning, when her vehicle went off the roadway on Highway 69 in Nederland, and flipped several times. The 31-year...

kfdm.com

