A second attempt to contract out the first part of a $125 million water recreation trails project in central Iowa has fallen flat.Why it matters: Bidding already failed once for the inaugural piece of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project. Project officials didn't receive any bids late last year, and City Councilperson Joe Gatto warned in January that finances could unravel if this latest bidding process is unsuccessful.Catch up fast: The project, which has been in planning stages for years, would create amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs for paddling throughout a 150-mile network of creeks and rivers...

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO