Newark, NJ

Devils' Miles Wood: Done for season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wood (hip) will not play again this season. Due to multiple injuries and...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Kings' Drew Doughty done for season after undergoing wrist surgery

The Los Angeles Kings have been dealt a major blow. The team announced on Monday that defenseman Drew Doughty has undergone successful wrist surgery and that he’ll miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, along with the playoffs. The Kings also said that they expect Doughty to be ready for the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Devils Face Coyotes in the Desert | GAME PREVIEW

New Jersey plays in Arizona for the first time in over two years. The Devils continue their season-long five-game road trip with a stop in Arizona to face the Coyotes Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup vs Senators includes Kakko and Rooney

The New York Rangers lineup will finally get two key players back as both Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney will return against the Senators on Saturday. Based off of Friday’s practice lines, Kakko will be on the right wing of the third line centered by Barclay Goodrow with Alexis Lafreniere on the opposite flank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Hischier Leads Third-Period Rally vs. Stars

After an embarrassing defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded with a 3-1 comeback win against the Dallas Stars yesterday afternoon. Trailing 1-0 entering the final frame, the Devils scored three unanswered goals with the help of Nico Hischier to shock the Stars, who are looking to secure a spot as a wild-card team in the Western Conference playoffs. Here are some key takeaways from the Devils’ first road win in nine tries as their west-coast swing kicks into full gear this week.
NEWARK, NJ
Person
Miles Wood
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sam Gagner hopes to stay with Detroit Red Wings

In a conversation with Ansar Khan of Michigan Live, Sam Gagner made clear his desire to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, hoping to win with them long term. Gagner discussed how much he has enjoyed his time with Detroit and being able to settle in with a team, as well as a defined role, and his belief that the Red Wings could soon become a winner, which he wants to be a part of.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL

