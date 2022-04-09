ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Conor Sheary: Won't play Saturday

Sheary (illness) will not play in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Roman Stubbs...

Penguins Re-Assign Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to WBS Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Zohorna, 25, has played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this year, recording two goals, four assists, six points and a plus-12....
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
NHL

Caps Host Flyers

The Capitals finish up a two-game homestand on Tuesday night, closing out their 2021-22 season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers. Starting with Tuesday's game against the Flyers, the Caps head into their final 10 games of the regular season. Washington carries a modest three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game, giving...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Buffalo on Sunday. One of the most important segments in the game came just shy of the halfway point of the first period. At the 8:29 mark, Brian Elliott made a key save on a scoring chance from Buffalo's Rasmus Asplund. Less than a minute later, Corey Perry scored from the slot to open the scoring. Seventeen seconds after Perry's goal, Ondrej Palat netted another one for the Lightning. The Elliott save, followed by tallies that ended long goalless streaks for Perry (16 games) and Palat (28 games), provided the Lightning with a big momentum boost and a multi-goal lead that they would never relinquish.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Tending net against Tampa Bay

Anderson will be in goal for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Anderson did not play in Friday's loss to the Panthers, but he will be back in the net for Sunday's contest. He faced Tampa Bay back in October and picked up the win by stopping 35 of the 36 shots sent his direction in Buffalo's 5-1 win.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Facing Sabres on Sunday

Elliott will start Sunday's game against the visiting Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Sunday will mark just the 15th appearance of the campaign for the 37-year-old, as he's been rolled out sparingly behind workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy. Elliott's numbers (2.48 GAA, .912 save percentage) have been solid for a backup, and he makes for a great DFS option against a lackluster Buffalo offense (2.74 goals for this season).
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sam Gagner hopes to stay with Detroit Red Wings

In a conversation with Ansar Khan of Michigan Live, Sam Gagner made clear his desire to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, hoping to win with them long term. Gagner discussed how much he has enjoyed his time with Detroit and being able to settle in with a team, as well as a defined role, and his belief that the Red Wings could soon become a winner, which he wants to be a part of.
The Associated Press

Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. “It’s great,” Roslovic said. “Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and...
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Sabres

Live updates from Sunday evening's matchup between the Bolts and Sabres. The Lightning wrap up this brief two-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Sabres at 5 p.m. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports...
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Status remains clouded

The Hawks have not issued an update on Collins' (finger, foot) status ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, but the forward told Chris Kirchner of The Athletic on Sunday that he's "still not sure" if he'll be available. While on the surfaces this seems like a fairly positive...
