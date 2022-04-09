Capitals' Conor Sheary: Won't play Saturday

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Buffalo on Sunday. One of the most important segments in the game came just shy of the halfway point of the first period. At the 8:29 mark, Brian Elliott made a key save on a scoring chance from Buffalo's Rasmus Asplund. Less than a minute later, Corey Perry scored from the slot to open the scoring. Seventeen seconds after Perry's goal, Ondrej Palat netted another one for the Lightning. The Elliott save, followed by tallies that ended long goalless streaks for Perry (16 games) and Palat (28 games), provided the Lightning with a big momentum boost and a multi-goal lead that they would never relinquish.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO