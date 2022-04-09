ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer in Yazoo County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370leA_0f4TlDlq00

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person died in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Yazoo County on Saturday, April 9.

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officials said Tommie Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, was driving north on Highway 3 in a 2003 GMC Sierra. Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, was traveling south on the highway in a 2003 international tractor-trailer. The vehicles collided in a head-on collision.

MHP officers responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m. Cagle died at the scene. Parker was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Driver wanted after crashing into Yazoo City home

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home after their car was shot at on Sunday, March 13. The Yazoo Herald reported police responded to a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. on Prentiss Avenue. Officers found that a 1997 Buick Park Avenue had […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

1 dead, two hospitalized after head-on collision in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that happened Thursday evening on Highway 27 in Warren County. According to MHP, A 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30, who was traveling south on MS 27, and collided head-on into a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Yazoo County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Yazoo City, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
County
Yazoo County, MS
City
Clinton, MS
Clinton, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Bentonia, MS
WLBT

Person shot at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units were called to the scene of a shooting at Jackson motel off Highway 80. Officers began arriving at the Holiday Motel around 3 a.m. Friday. The motel is near Valley Street. JPD spokesman Sam Brown says someone was shot, but did not provide...
JACKSON, MS
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Mhp#Nexstar Media Inc
fox40jackson.com

Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Police Department arrested a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting on Highway 80 earlier this week. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near I-220, close to the Metrocenter. The victim was identified as Nick Thomas III, 43. He was shot and killed while driving...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy