Driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person died in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Yazoo County on Saturday, April 9.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officials said Tommie Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, was driving north on Highway 3 in a 2003 GMC Sierra. Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, was traveling south on the highway in a 2003 international tractor-trailer. The vehicles collided in a head-on collision.

MHP officers responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m. Cagle died at the scene. Parker was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.

