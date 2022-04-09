What Is Maundy Thursday? Meaning, Origins and Traditions
Maundy Thursday marks the fifth day of Holy Week in the run-up to the Christian festival of Easter. Newsweek explains the meaning, origin and traditions behind the...www.newsweek.com
Maundy Thursday marks the fifth day of Holy Week in the run-up to the Christian festival of Easter. Newsweek explains the meaning, origin and traditions behind the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1